HAIR LOSS AWARENESS MONTH 2024 "TIME EQUALS FOLLICLES"

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer winds down, August brings an essential focus to Hair Loss Awareness Month, highlighting the widespread issue of hair loss and the latest scientific breakthroughs. With over 80 million American men and women affected, renowned Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman introduces new treatments and technologies aimed at preserving and restoring hair health.

Before and 6 months after FUE Hair Transplant with Exosomes by Dr. Alan Bauman Stem cell banking only requires gently plucking some hairs from the scalp, as Dr. Bauman is doing here at the recent Biohacking Conference in Dallas with Dave Asprey, Founder of the Bulletproof brand and considered the "Father of biohacking",

According to Dr. Bauman, "Hair loss is a common concern, but fortunately, we now have more treatment options than ever to preserve the hair that you still have and restore the hair that you've lost." He emphasizes, "Time Equals Follicles, meaning early diagnosis and immediate action are essential for protecting hair follicle function. Even though hair loss is often genetic, timely intervention can make hair loss preventable."

Advancements in Treatments, Products, and Technology

Advancements in Detection & Diagnosis: Artificial intelligence, with the use of AI-powered HairMetrix®, is increasingly aiding Bauman Medical's diagnostic methods. HairMetrix® offers real-time analysis of hair density and caliber without any hair trimming, supporting Hair Restoration Physicians and patients by comparing robust and weak hair growth areas and precisely tracking hair regrowth over time.

Root Cause and Precision Medicine Approach: In addition to genetics, hair follicles can be influenced by lifestyle, nutrition, stress, medical conditions (including COVID-19), medications, inflammation, hormones, styling habits, scalp health, mRNA vaccinations, and much more. A detailed holistic evaluation, including blood biomarkers and DNA testing, can help diagnose and guide precise interventions.

Innovative At-home Treatments: Dr. Bauman offers a range of at-home treatment programs tailored to individual needs. Some examples include:

Compounded Prescription Products: Minoxidil Formula 82M , Formula 82F Topical Finasteride+Minoxidil, Formula 82D Topical Dutasteride+Minoxidil, and others offer significant benefits beyond the over-the-counter and online pharmacy options.

PEPgro™ Peptide Therapy: Science-based, drug-free topical peptide therapy can stimulate hair growth, boost circulation, fight graying, combat inflammation, and improve scalp health. All-natural, water-based solution that's non-sticky and can be used in conjunction with TED, PRP, Low-level Laser therapy and other hair restoration treatments.

Photobiomodulation or Low-Level Laser Therapy: The powerful, drug-free, award-winning FDA-cleared Bauman TURBO LaserCap for hair growth.

Nutritional Supplements: The NutraTeam Bauman Wellness System for Hair.

In-Shower Trichology System: Boost and Soothe shampoos and conditioners for thinning or transplanted hair.

Nitric Oxide Protocols: Nitric oxide topical and oral supplements boost circulation to hair follicles, enhance other therapies, and improve hair growth and transplant results.



Cutting-Edge In-Office Non-Invasive Regenerative Treatments: When at-home hair growth treatments aren't enough, Bauman provides advanced in-office, no downtime, "lunchbreak," Regenerative Medicine options:

Platelet-Rich Plasma PRP: PRP uses your own natural platelet-derived growth factors for tissue regeneration and hair regrowth. A small sample of blood is drawn, and a special process separates its various components to produce highly concentrated PRP. The blood platelets are painlessly applied into the treatment area to stimulate and enhance hair growth.

PRP uses your own natural platelet-derived growth factors for tissue regeneration and hair regrowth. A small sample of blood is drawn, and a special process separates its various components to produce highly concentrated PRP. The blood platelets are painlessly applied into the treatment area to stimulate and enhance hair growth. Alma "TransEpidermal Delivery" TED: "TransEpidermal Delivery" or TED is a breakthrough ultrasound-based system with a proprietary tip that delivers a noninvasive, non-traumatic, in-office treatment option to address hair shedding and hair thinning. TED is a Class 1 medical device clinically proven to minimize shedding and improve hair growth and scalp health. Using low frequency "ultrasonic" sound waves and air pressure, TED painlessly drives potent topical serums containing growth factors, peptides, and amino acids into the scalp. TED technology can also deliver topical exosomes and pharmaceuticals like dutasteride and finasteride. This needle-free, pain-free treatment is ideal for patients who want to improve the overall thickness and appearance of their hair.

"TransEpidermal Delivery" or TED is a breakthrough ultrasound-based system with a proprietary tip that delivers a noninvasive, non-traumatic, in-office treatment option to address hair shedding and hair thinning. TED is a Class 1 medical device clinically proven to minimize shedding and improve hair growth and scalp health. Using low frequency "ultrasonic" sound waves and air pressure, TED painlessly drives potent topical serums containing growth factors, peptides, and amino acids into the scalp. TED technology can also deliver topical exosomes and pharmaceuticals like dutasteride and finasteride. This needle-free, pain-free treatment is ideal for patients who want to improve the overall thickness and appearance of their hair. PDOgro ® : PDOgro ® is a noninvasive lunch-break treatment pioneered by Dr. Bauman to stimulate hair regrowth. Dr. Bauman combines Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) with the insertion of Polydioxanone (PDO) threads into the scalp in the thinning areas. These FDA-cleared, slowly absorbing synthetic PDO sutures stimulate collagen production, elastin, and hydraulic acid and activate fibroblasts as they dissolve, subsequently stimulating hair regrowth through the release of growth factors and increased blood flow in the treatment area.

PDOgro is a noninvasive lunch-break treatment pioneered by Dr. Bauman to stimulate hair regrowth. Dr. Bauman combines Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) with the insertion of Polydioxanone (PDO) threads into the scalp in the thinning areas. These FDA-cleared, slowly absorbing synthetic PDO sutures stimulate collagen production, elastin, and hydraulic acid and activate fibroblasts as they dissolve, subsequently stimulating hair regrowth through the release of growth factors and increased blood flow in the treatment area. Exosomes: The Future of Hair Regrowth: Exosome therapy represents a significant advancement in hair regrowth treatments. These tiny, extracellular vesicles derived from adult mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) can promote hair growth by delivering naturally occurring nucleic acids, proteins and signaling molecules to the scalp. Bauman Medical's Topical Exosome Therapy is an exciting addition to its range of non-invasive treatments, offering patients a powerful option for combating hair loss and accelerating healing and hair growth post-transplant.

Hair Transplants with Artistry and Less Downtime: If an evaluation confirms that hair follicles are severely depleted, a transplant is needed. Today's state-of-the-art microsurgical hair transplant technology includes the no-linear-scar, minimally invasive FUE hair transplant surgery and the No-Shave Long-Hair VIP|FUE™, a groundbreaking minimally invasive procedure that keeps the hair transplant 100% discreet. Dr. Bauman's meticulously designed and artistically crafted transplants, using as little as a single hair follicle at a time, achieve 100% completely natural-looking, undetectable results.

Advanced Recovery Therapies: Bauman offers a combination of advanced therapeutic options for accelerated hair transplant recovery, including topical exosome therapy, Photobiomodulation (laser therapy), stem cell support supplementation, NanoVi signaling, VSEL treatment, NAD+ and other IVs, hyperbaric oxygen, hydrogen therapy, ozone therapy, and more.

Hair Follicle Stem Cell Banking: Bauman Medical is at the forefront of innovative hair loss solutions, offering hair follicle stem cell banking. This cutting-edge service involves harvesting and cryopreserving hair follicles for future regenerative therapies, including hair follicle multiplication or "hair cloning" once this technology becomes available.

Join Us at Biohackers World Conference: Bauman Medical will be attending the Biohackers World Conference in Miami October 26-27. Attendees are encouraged to visit our booth to learn more about the latest in hair restoration and receive a free HairMetrix evaluation and free TED demo.

About Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS

Dr. Alan J. Bauman is a full-time board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated over 34,000 patients and performed over 13,000 hair transplant procedures and over 12,000 Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and other Regenerative Hair Growth Treatments since starting his medical hair loss practice, Bauman Medical, in 1997 in Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Bauman is known for pioneering numerous technologies in the field of hair restoration, including minimally invasive Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), VIP|FUE™ No-Shave Hair Transplant, Low-Level Laser Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), PDOgro®, Eyelash Transplants, Hair Follicle Stem Cell Banking and more.

Dr. Bauman has been named "#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon" in North America by Aesthetic Everything for eight years running and was named by Forbes as one of "Ten CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America." In addition to lecturing and consulting worldwide, Dr. Bauman sees patients personally and operates in his nearly 12,000 square foot "Hair Hospital" in downtown Boca Raton, FL. His charitable endeavors include being volunteer Medical Director for Grey Team, the award-winning Florida-based 501(c)3 dedicated to saving military lives, and Bauman Philanthropic Foundation.

For more information on Bauman Medical's pioneering treatments and to schedule a hair loss evaluation visit www.baumanmedical.com or call 561-394-0024.

