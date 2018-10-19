Hair Loss Expert Lucinda Ellery Reveals Why We Need to Talk About Trichotillomania

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

110 million women suffer from the secret hair pulling disorder worldwide, yet less than 10% seek treatment

With as many as 4% of Americans pulling their hair out at some point in their lives, more people suffer from Trichotillomania (TTM) than struggle with an eating disorder

Lucinda Ellery , the country's leading expert on TTM, is launching No Pulling Week 2018 from the October 22 nd – 28th

The before and after results of the pioneering hair replacement option, the Intralace System, which is available for women suffering from all types of hair loss including Trichotillomania (the condition by which women pull out their hair).

The secret hair pulling disorder Trichotillomania (TTM) affects more people than anorexia and bulimia combined, with as many as 4% of American suffering from the condition.

A form of Impulse Control Disorder, and closely linked to OCD, TTM causes sufferers an overwhelming urge to pull out their own hair. Hair loss expert Lucinda Ellery wants to raise awareness of this secretive disorder and is encouraging women across the US to speak out and seek treatment with the launch of No Pulling Week 2018 from October 22nd – 28th.

TTM is a condition often triggered by anxiety and is used as a coping mechanism by sufferers to deal with stressful situations. In the most extreme cases, it can lead women to pull out a whole head of hair within a matter of hours, with other forms including eyelash pulling, skin picking and nail biting. While it can affect people at any stage of their lives, it is particularly prevalent during puberty and early adulthood, with women four times more likely to be affected than men.

Latest figures estimate that 110 million women around the world experience TTM at some point in their lives; however, countless cases of TTM go undiagnosed as many people are incredibly ashamed of their condition, attempting to hide it and not seek treatment as a result. Celebrities who have also reported suffering from the condition include A-listers such as Megan Fox, Katy Perry, Olivia Munn and Charlize Theron.

Hair loss expert Lucinda Ellery has been pioneering hair loss solutions to help women in need for over 30 years with studios located in New York and Los Angeles. Her patented Intralace System is a hair replacement prosthesis which is constructed from a breathable mesh and is integrated into the client's existing hair to completely disguise hair loss.

"With one in four women suffering from TTM at some point in their lives, we want to break down the barriers that are stopping them getting help," says Lucinda. "Often women feel completely alone with many not even realizing what they are experiencing is a medical condition. Increasing awareness around the condition, and what we can do to help, will, we hope, encourage the 90% of sufferers currently suffering in silence to come forward and seek treatment."

Phyllis DeFreese from New York first developed Trichotillomania at the age of 15 when her mum was diagnosed with cancer. Her condition got worse as her mom became more ill and ultimately passed away. When Phyllis finally plucked up the courage to go to the doctor he turned her away and told her "not to believe everything she sees on the TV." She walked away feeling humiliated, embarrassed and alone. She self-diagnosed herself with Trichotillomania but refused to return to the doctor following her previous experience. After years of trying clip in hair pieces and suffering in silence, Phyllis finally came across Lucinda Ellery. By the time she went to Lucinda Ellery she had barely any hair on the top and sides of her head, but wearing the Intralace system has given her a new lease of life, and ensure that TTM no longer rules her life.

