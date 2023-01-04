Hair loss treatment products market size to grow by USD 2,216.5 million, growth opportunities led by Church & Dwight Co Inc, Cipla Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair loss treatment products market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market 2023-2027

The hair loss treatment products market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,216.5 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Hair loss treatment products market 2023-2027: Scope

The hair loss treatment products market report covers the following areas:

Hair loss treatment products market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product Type

Vitamins and supplements : The market share growth by the vitamins and supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to reasons like growing consumer knowledge and use of hair care products, as well as increased demand from developing nations, vitamins and supplements are widely used in the market for hair loss treatment products worldwide. Vitamins and supplements including folic acid, zinc, selenium, biotin, and iron promote healthy hair development. Such factors are driving the growth of the vitamins and supplements segment in the global hair loss treatment products market during the forecast period.

Shampoos and conditioners



Others

Geography

APAC : APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China , Japan , and India are the major revenue contributors in APAC. People experience concerns with hair damage and hair loss-related issues due to the changing climate in various regions of APAC, which is an environmental factor. Moreover, the growing trend of online shopping is contributing to the growth of the market in APAC.

China





India



North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Hair loss treatment products market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cipla Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Firma VicNic, Johnson & Johnson, Lexington International LLC, LOreal SA, Natura & Co Holding SA, Pierre Fabre SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH, and Vitabiotics Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the hair loss treatment products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair loss treatment products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hair loss treatment products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair loss treatment products market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair loss treatment products market vendors

Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,216.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cipla Ltd., Costco Wholesale

Corp., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.,

Firma VicNic, Johnson & Johnson, Lexington International

LLC, LOreal SA, Natura & Co Holding SA, Pierre Fabre SA,

Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taisho

Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.,

The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter and Gamble Co.,

Unilever PLC, Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH, and

Vitabiotics Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and

obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis

for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get segments

customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hair loss treatment products market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Gender Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Vitamins and supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Shampoos and conditioners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Gender

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Gender

7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Gender

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

12.4 Cipla Ltd.

12.5 Costco Wholesale Corp.

12.6 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

12.7 Johnson and Johnson

12.8 LOreal SA

12.9 Pierre Fabre SA

12.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.12 Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.13 The Himalaya Drug Co.

12.14 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.15 Unilever PLC

12.16 Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH

12.17 Vitabiotics Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

