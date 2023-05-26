Hair Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% between 2022 and 2027, Growing demand for natural and organic hair products expected to be a primary trend -Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair products market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,431.34 mn during 2022-2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (hair care products and hair styling products), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing hair-related issues are notably driving the hair care products market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Products Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, OUAI Hair Care, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC, among others

: 15+, Including Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, OUAI Hair Care, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Hair care products and Hair styling products), and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Hair products market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, OUAI Hair Care, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Hair Products Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers-

Increasing hair-related issues are pushing consumers to purchase hair care products.

are pushing consumers to purchase hair care products. The concern for the psychological consequences due to hair-related issues such as extensive hair loss and thinning is driving the adoption of hair products among consumers.

Also, consumers experiencing Male Pattern Baldness (MPB) or androgenetic alopecia are also extensively procuring hair products to prevent hair issues.

Increased fashion awareness is encouraging consumers to use stylistic products to fit in the society.

There is a growing awareness of the benefits of premium and organic personal care products over standard products that use harmful chemicals.

Such factors are expected to drive the growth of hair products during the forecast period.

Key Trend-

Growing demand for natural and organic hair products is a primary trend, positively influencing growth of the market.

is a primary trend, positively influencing growth of the market. Due to the increasing awareness of hair and skin-related problems caused by artificial hair products for hair care and hair styling products, the demand for natural and organic hair products is extensive among the consumers.

Organic hair products include ingredients such as plant extracts, natural oils, aloe vera, sea salt, charcoal, coconut oil, argan oil, and moringa oil, among others. Such ingredients are proven to be beneficial for hair care for a long duration.

Vendors offering organic hair products strictly adhere to high purity standards of the ingredients used in the products and these standards are set by various governing bodies of different countries.

Key Challenge-

The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge to the market growth.

Low price points of counterfeit products branded products are driving its sales. Growing adoption of counterfeit products affects the volume sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors.

To overcome the threat of counterfeit products, genuine vendors are compelled to price their hair products at low price points. Due to this, their profit margins and the value sales proportion decline drastically.

Therefore, the presence of counterfeit products across the global market is expected to limit the market growth, during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The hair products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The hair loss treatment products market is estimated to grow by USD 2,216.5 million at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (vitamins and supplements, shampoos and conditioners, and others), gender (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising hair-related issues among consumers are notably driving market growth.

The hair styling products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,331.45 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (HCGP, hair styling spray, and dry shampoo), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization are notably driving the market growth.

Hair Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,431.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.07 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, OUAI Hair Care, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

