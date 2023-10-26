Hair Removal Products Global Market to 2030: Advanced Technology and At-Home Use to Benefit Hair Removal Devices

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Removal Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hair Removal Products estimated at US$959.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Laser-based Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$874.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices segment is estimated at 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Hair Removal Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Conair Corporation

Cynosure LLC

Cutera, Inc.

Bella Skin Institute Inc.

BaByliss

American International Industries

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Collega Retail ( Canada ) Inc.

) Inc. Barenaturals Limited

AronPharma sp. z o.o.

DS Invest GmbH & Company KG

Caryn Mandabach Productions Limited

Comark Italia Srl

Cloud Ten Beauty Limited

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic

Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission

Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin

An Introduction to Hair Removal Devices

Global Hair Removal Devices Market: Prospects & Outlook

Laser Hair Removal Devices Lead Global Market

Beauty Clinics: The Largest End-Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Hair Removal Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for the Hair Removal Devices Market

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes for 2018

Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards for Devices

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Women Continue to be Major User Base for Hair Removal Products

Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost, Pain, and Effectiveness

Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas, Advantages and Disadvantages

Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019

At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity

Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple Features Drives Market

Select IPL Devices: A Review

Hair Removal Devices Find Use for Medical Purposes

Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market

Global Swimwear Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Technology Advancements Spur Growth in the Market

Advanced Technology and At-Home Use to Benefit Hair Removal Devices

Fiber-Coupled Diode Laser Opens New Paradigm for Hair Removal

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rccb57

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets