Hair Removal Wax Market Size to Grow by USD 321.22 million with 31% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Hair Removal Wax Market will have American International Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., and Coty Inc. as major participants

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Hair Removal Wax Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.31%. Technavio categorizes the global hair removal wax market as a part of the global personal products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the hair removal wax market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Hair Removal Wax Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key Market Dynamics

Key Trend: Increasing demand for pre-made waxing strips is one of the key hair removal wax market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Ready-to-use waxing strips are a hair removal technique with wax pre-pasted on strips. The demand for such strips is growing as this avoids the hassle of heating and applying wax while removing hair. Such products are more efficient in the long run and easy to carry while traveling.

Key Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global hair removal wax industry growth is the presence of substitutes such as razors, hair removing creams, shaving, and laser-based hair removal procedure. For instance, non-surgical and non-invasive procedures are gaining popularity, owing to increasing consumer preference as this reduces hair growth for a long time. The charge is also a one-time cost, and the hair growth reduces for months or years, which reduces the need for repetitive treatment after the procedure.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 5 Vendor Analysis of Hair Removal Wax Market

American International Inc.

The company offers hair removal wax such as soft and hard waxes, pre and post-waxing products, and waxing accessories, under the brand name Gigi.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

The company offers hair removal wax that is blade-free and easy to use, under the brand name Nair.

Coty Inc.

The company offers hair removal wax as strips, sprays, and creams for the face and body, under the brand name Sally Hansen.

Parissa Laboratories Inc.

The company offers hair removal wax in various categories from hard wax and soft wax to roll on, pre and post, for professional salons.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The company offers hair removal wax as non-strip and strip waxes in bulk quantities, under the brand names Cirepil and Epillyss.

Hair Removal Wax Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Hard Wax: The hair removal wax market share growth in the hard wax segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hard wax is used for sensitive spots as hard wax adheres to the hair rather than the skin, giving it an advantage in the hair removal process. Hard wax is a much less painful experience than soft wax for all parts of the body. Such factors will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

Pre Made Wax Strip



Soft Wax

Geography

North America: 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for hair removal wax in North America . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of salons and spas in the region and the rise in spending on personal products will facilitate the hair removal wax market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Hair Removal Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 321.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American International Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Fidelgrow Hellas IKE, FILO BIANCO S.r.l., Harley Waxing, Jax Wax Australia Pty Ltd., Jolen Inc., Marketing Brokers Australia Pty Ltd., Parissa Laboratories Inc., PERRON RIGOT, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rica spa, SI and D Aust Pty. Ltd., The Darent Wax Company Ltd., Xanitalia srl, and Maystar SL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

