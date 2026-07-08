Hair Restoration Institute of Minnesota Reports Strong Early Patient Response to Dutasteride Mesotherapy

Bloomington clinic sees rising demand for targeted scalp injection treatment weeks after becoming the first provider in Minnesota to offer it

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Restoration Institute of Minnesota (HRIMN), the first hair restoration provider in Minnesota to offer dutasteride mesotherapy, reported today strong early patient adoption of this new targeted injectable therapy to combat hair loss.

What is Dutasteride Mesotherapy for Hair Loss? Speed Speed

Dutasteride mesotherapy involves injecting a compounded dutasteride solution directly into areas of the scalp affected by thinning, allowing for localized treatment of androgenetic alopecia. The approach is intended to reduce systemic exposure compared to oral dutasteride while concentrating the medication's effect where patients need it most.

The longer half-life of the dutasteride medication means also less frequent treatments than otherwise daily oral medication, including finasteride.

Since introducing the treatment a month ago, HRIMN has treated more than a dozen patients and seen a 53% increase in the number of patients requesting consultations specifically for preventative therapies, according to clinic data.

"A few months in, we're seeing exactly the kind of patient interest we hoped for. Dutasteride mesotherapy gives us a way to target treatment directly where patients are losing hair, which oral medications alone can't do." said Dr. Roy Stoller, double board-certified hair transplant surgeon at HRIMN.

"What's stood out is how many patients are asking for this by name now. For those who aren't ready for surgery, don't want to take oral medication, or who want to strengthen results after a hair transplant, it's become a meaningful part of how we approach hair restoration here." said Dr. Kuldeep Singh, hair transplant surgeon at HRIMN.

HRIMN serves patients across Minnesota and the greater Midwest, including out-of-state patients who travel to the Twin Cities for consultations and procedures through the clinic's "Hair by Air" program. The clinic offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical hair restoration services, including follicular unit extraction (FUE), PRP and laser therapy, and dutasteride mesotherapy.

Patients interested in learning more about dutasteride mesotherapy or scheduling a consultation can visit https://hrimn.com/schedule-online.

About Hair Restoration Institute of Minnesota

Hair Restoration Institute of Minnesota (HRIMN), located in Bloomington, Minnesota near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, provides surgical and non-surgical hair restoration treatments for men and women. HRIMN serves patients throughout Minnesota and the Midwest through its Hair by Air program.

Media Contact: Alec Persson, Patient Care Coordinator, Hair Restoration Institute of Minnesota 612-588-4247 [email protected]

SOURCE Hair Restoration Institute of Minnesota