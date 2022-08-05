Hair Styling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 4.30 bn Due to the Growing Advantage Of Hair Styling Equipment - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Segmentation Insights:

The hair styling equipment market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Professional and Individual), Product (Dryer, Straightener, and Styler), Technology (Corded and Cordless), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Regional Opportunities: 3 9% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hair styling equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the trend of grooming among men will facilitate the hair styling equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

9% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. and are the key markets for the hair styling equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the trend of grooming among men will facilitate the hair styling equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The hair styling equipment market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel comprises specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Primarily, hypermarkets such as Walmart and Target offer hair styling equipment, and an increase in the number of stores and business expansions by retailers has fueled the demand for this equipment. Moreover, salons and spas are gradually gaining popularity among consumers with hectic work schedules. Thus, the expansion of offline distribution channels will drive market growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Market Vendor Landscape

The hair styling equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors aim to gain greater market share with different strategies and innovations to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The hair styling equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

As hairstyle trends change continuously, hair stylists and professionals at salons and spas require advanced hair styling equipment to deliver the desired results. Manufacturers provide travel-size appliances for consumers who require easy portable equipment while traveling.

Companies are offering innovative products and solutions for staying top-notch in the market. For instance, Conair Corp. offers a wide range of hair styling equipment such as hot air brushes, flat irons, curling irons, and stylers. Helen of Troy Ltd. offers Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumize as hair styling equipment.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. offers hair care products such as hair texture and hold, hair repair, and others under the brand of Tigi.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Andis Co.



Beauty Elite Group



Conair Corp.



Coty Inc.



Dafni Hair



Deva Concepts LLC



Drybar Holdings LLC



Dyson Ltd.



Elchim Spa



Farouk Systems Inc.



Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.



Helen of Troy Ltd.



Hindustan Unilever Ltd.



John Paul Mitchell Systems



Koninklijke Philips NV



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE



Panasonic Corp.



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.



TESCOM Co. Ltd.



The Procter and Gamble Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download Sample Report

Related Reports:

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hair styling products market share in Europe is expected to rise to USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026

Hair Wigs and Extension Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026:The hair wigs and extension market share is expected to increase by USD 5.26 billion from 2021 to 2026

Hair Spray Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hair spray market share should rise by USD 3.78 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.27%.

Hair Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This research report on hair products has the potential to grow by USD 16.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%.

Hair Styling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Andis Co., Beauty Elite Group, Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dafni Hair, Deva Concepts LLC, Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Ltd., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Helen of Troy Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., TESCOM Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 11: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 12: Parent market



Exhibit 13: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 14: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 15: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 16: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 19: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Professional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Professional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Professional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Individual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: Chart on Individual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Individual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 53: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Dryer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 57: Chart on Dryer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Dryer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Dryer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Dryer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Straightener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 61: Chart on Straightener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Straightener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Straightener - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Straightener - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Styler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 65: Chart on Styler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Styler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Styler - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Styler - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 70: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 72: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

8.3 Corded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Corded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Corded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Corded - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Corded - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Cordless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Cordless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Cordless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Cordless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Cordless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 83: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 84: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 86: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 116: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 124: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 125: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 126: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 127: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Conair Corp.

Exhibit 135: Conair Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Conair Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Conair Corp. - Key offerings

13.4 Dyson Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Dyson Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Dyson Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Dyson Ltd. - Key offerings

13.5 Helen of Troy Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Segment focus

13.6 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Key offerings

13.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 148: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 151: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

13.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 153: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 154: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 155: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 156: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

13.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 158: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

13.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 163: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13.11 TESCOM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: TESCOM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: TESCOM Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: TESCOM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 171: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 174: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio