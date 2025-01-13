Hair Styling Products Market in APAC to Grow by USD 1.51 Billion from 2025-2029, Driven by Evolving Fashion Trends and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The hair styling products market in APAC size is estimated to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Evolving fashion trends in hair styling is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for natural and organic hair styling products. However, availability of counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Arimino Co. Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., MOROCCANOIL, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nature Republic, Olaplex Holdings Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl.

The hair styling products market is experiencing notable trends, with an increasing demand for natural and sustainable options. Argan oil and other plant-based ingredients are popular choices for hair care and styling. Chemicals like wax and glue are being replaced with clay and powder for hold. Mousse, serum, and hair sprays continue to be staples, while pomade and oil are favored for sleek looks. Hair styling products now come in eco-friendly packaging, with cosmetics brands embracing digital sales channels. Sustainability and premiumization are key trends, with a focus on natural ingredients, organic formulations, and vegan certification. Social trends, such as natural curls and advanced formulations for frizzy hair, are driving innovation. Personal grooming expenses are on the rise, with consumers seeking high-end products for hair aesthetics, skincare, and makeup. Dryness and damage are common concerns, leading to the popularity of deep conditioners, sulfate-free shampoo, and formula enhancements. Hairdressing and hairstyles continue to evolve, with hair styling creams and leave-in conditioners becoming essential hair care items. Herbal substances and smoothening serums are also gaining traction. Overall, the beauty industry is embracing the use of natural ingredients, digital shopping platforms, and post-consumer recycled materials to cater to the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

The demand for natural and organic hair styling products has increased due to growing concerns about the potential health risks associated with synthetic alternatives. These risks include skin irritation, allergies, nerve damage, chemical burns, blisters, hair breakage, and even some forms of cancer. In response, the market for organic hair styling products has grown, with an emphasis on natural and organic ingredients such as plant extracts, natural oils, aloe vera, sea salt, charcoal, coconut oil, argan oil, and moringa oil. These ingredients offer a safer and more natural alternative to synthetic chemicals, providing effective hair styling without the health risks. Organic hair styling products offer a professional and effective solution for those seeking to minimize their exposure to potentially harmful synthetic ingredients.

The hair styling products market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for innovative hair care solutions. Argan oil and other natural ingredients continue to gain popularity, while chemicals, wax, and glue-based products face challenges due to health concerns. Mousse, serum, hair sprays, pomade, oil, and clay are popular hair styling options, with a shift towards plant-based and eco-friendly formulations. Sustainability is a key trend, with cosmetics brands focusing on digital sales channels, natural ingredients, and plant-based plastic packaging. Premiumization and personal grooming expenses are driving the beauty industry, with a focus on advanced formulations, hair aesthetics, and social trends. Natural curls, frizzy hair, dryness, and deep conditioners are common concerns addressed by hair care items. Herbal substances and smoothening serums are popular for addressing specific hair concerns. Hair styling wax, gels, and thickening hair lotions are essential for creating various hairstyles. Hair colorant products cater to the demand for colorful and creative looks. Overall, the market is witnessing a shift towards organic formulations, salon brands, and eco-friendly practices. Sulfate-free shampoo and formula enhancements are becoming the norm, with a focus on luxury, skincare, and digital shopping platforms. Vegan certification and post-consumer recycled packaging are also important considerations for consumers.

The hair styling products market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for these items. However, it's crucial to be cautious against counterfeit products that may contain harmful chemicals, such as ammonia, peroxide, p-phenylenediamine, diaminobenzene, toluene-2,5-diamine, and resorcinol. These chemicals can lead to various hair and skin issues, including irritation, allergies, hair damage, and even cancer. Ammonia, commonly found in synthetic hair styling products, can cause dry, brittle hair and respiratory system irritation. To ensure safety and effectiveness, it's essential to purchase hair styling products from reputable brands and retailers.

1.1 HCGP- The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is a significant market for luxury and fashion brands, making the Hair Care and Grooming Products (HCGP) segment an attractive growth area. Established vendors like L'Oreal SA, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Henkel, and Beiersdorf AG dominate the global market, contributing to the HCGP segment's expected growth. The HCGP segment will expand during the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness of heat protectant products and the male population's growing demand for hair styling and grooming items. Hair creams offer multiple benefits, including styling, nourishment, UV protection, and shine enhancement. Hair gel helps manage and control hair movement while temporarily coloring it. Hair protectants smoothen hair cuticles, reduce hair fall, and protect against humidity. Historically, pomades and pastes were the primary hair styling options. However, due to potential health concerns from excessive use, they are losing popularity to creams and sprays. Men are the primary consumers of hair gel, cream, pomades, and pastes, while women dominate the heat protectant market due to their long hair and sun damage concerns. L'Oreal SA, a leading player, offers a comprehensive range of hair styling products, including hair cream, hair gel, hair pomades, pastes, and heat protectants. The HCGP segment's steady growth is expected due to the benefits these products provide and the increasing consumer awareness and demand.

Research Analysis

The Hair Styling Products market encompasses a wide range of offerings designed to enhance and care for various hair types and styles. These products include hair oils for nourishment, hair grooming tools for maintenance, natural ingredient-based solutions for those seeking plant-based options, and hair styling mousse, clay, and pomade for shaping and holding styles. Hair growth products, volumizing and texture-enhancing formulas, and hair care routine essentials like serums, masks, and detangling sprays are also popular. Cruelty-free, affordable, and ethical beauty brands cater to consumers' growing demand for sustainable and socially responsible hair care. Natural hair products, organic formulations, and luxury hair care lines offer solutions for frizzy hair, damaged hair repair, and hair loss treatment. Hair curling products, hair color, and hair styling tips complete the spectrum of offerings in this dynamic and diverse market.

Market Research Overview

The hair styling products market encompasses a wide range of offerings, including argan oil, mousse, serum, hair sprays, pomade, clay, powder, shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and more. These hair care and hair styling essentials cater to various hair types and concerns, such as frizzy hair, dryness, and natural curls. The market is witnessing a shift towards sustainability, with an increasing demand for plant-based products and eco-friendly packaging. Natural ingredients, organic formulations, and vegan certification are becoming key trends. Premiumization and personalization are driving growth in the market, with consumers willing to spend more on high-end hair styling products. Digital sales channels, including cosmetics brands' websites and digital shopping platforms, are increasingly popular. The beauty industry is embracing advanced formulations and hair aesthetics, with hair styling creams, wax, gels, and sprays offering versatile styling options. Social trends, such as the rise of natural curls and sustainable living, continue to influence the market. Hairdressing and hairstyles remain a significant part of personal grooming expenses and self-expression. The market also includes hair care items like deep conditioners, smoothening serums, and scalp treatments, as well as hair colorant and colorant products. The use of herbal substances and plant-based plastic packaging is on the rise, reflecting the industry's commitment to sustainability and consumer preferences. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by these trends and the increasing importance of personal care and beauty in people's lives.

