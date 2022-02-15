Hair Styling Products Market in APAC to Record 5.34% of Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Fashion Trends in Hair Styling to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Hair Styling Products Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

Our hairstyling products market in the APAC report covers the following areas:

Hair Styling Products Market in APAC 2022-2026: Driver & Challenges

The evolving fashion trends in hair styling is one of the key factors driving growth in the hair styling products market in APAC. Fashion trends play an important role in influencing customers to purchase hair styling products. The fashion industry has introduced many trends in hair styling, such as hairstyles for daily and party looks, hairstyles for thin and thick hair, vintage hairstyles, celebrity-look-alike hairstyles, and hairstyles for weddings and festivals. This allows manufacturers to develop hair styling products as per the demand from hair salon professionals and consumers. The trend of personal grooming and fashion consciousness among the youth and millennials positively affects sales by manufacturers of personal care products. Celebrity endorsement is a marketing strategy employed by most manufacturers. Also, men are increasingly becoming beauty conscious globally. This evolving consumer behavior has also led to a rise in demand for hair styling products, which will positively influence the growth of the hair styling products market in APAC.

However, the availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants - Growing market prospects for hair styling products and the surging demand for these products drive the market for counterfeit hair styling products. Counterfeits are made from low-quality raw materials, which can cause hair damage. The growing penetration of e-commerce across geographies is propelling the sales of counterfeit products. Customers find it challenging to distinguish genuine products from counterfeit products, as they look similar. Counterfeit products are in high demand because of their low price. The growing adoption of counterfeit products will adversely affect the sales and pricing strategies of genuine global vendors. To meet such challenges, global players are compelled to price their products at low rates, which pull down their profit margins and the value sales proportion of the hair styling products market in APAC. The low price of counterfeit hair styling products is a huge challenge for vendors of branded hair styling products.

To know more about drivers, trends & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Hair Styling Products Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

HCGP



Hair Styling Spray



Dry Shampoo

Geography

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of APAC

Hair Styling Products Market in APAC 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the hair styling products market in APAC includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

The report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence. To know more - Download a free sample now!

Hair Styling Products Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the hair styling products market in APAC growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair styling products market in APAC size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair styling products market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the hair styling products market in APAC vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

Hair Spray Market -The hair spray market share should rise by USD 3.78 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.27%. Download a free sample now!

Hair Care Market in Colombia - The haircare market share in Colombia is expected to increase by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.88%. Download a free sample now!

Hair Styling Products Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.34 Regional analysis China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 29% Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

HCGP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

Oriflame Holding AG

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Wella Operations US LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio