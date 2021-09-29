Hair Styling Products Market Records a CAGR of 5.47% by 2025|17000 + Technavio Reports

Factors such as innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and a rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The hair styling products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Hair Styling Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

HCGP



Hair Styling Spray



Dry Shampoo

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Hair Styling Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Some of the major vendors of the hair styling products market include Amway Corp., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.





The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Styling Products Market size

Hair Styling Products Market trends

Market trend such as evolving fashion trends in hair styling is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hair styling products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Hair Styling Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair styling products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair styling products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair styling products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair styling products market vendors.





Hair Styling Products Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 5.02% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 5.47% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 113 Incremental Growth $ 4.66 Billion Segments covered Product, Distribution Channel & Geography By Product HCGP

Hair styling spray

Dry shampoo By Distribution Channel Offline

Online By Geography APAC

MEA

Europe

North America

South America

