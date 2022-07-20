Hair Styling Products Market Size to Grow by USD 4.66 billion, Amway Corp. and Henkel AG and Co. KGaA Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Hair Styling Products Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.66 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.47%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The hair styling products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products and constantly increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market. The key news of some of the vendors are listed below:

Amway Corp. - The company offers hair styling products, namely Satinique shampoo and conditioner, Satinique revitalizing hair mask, Satinique anti-dandruff shampoo, Satinique scalp tonic, and others.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers hair styling products, namely Syoss.

Kao Corp. - The company offers hair styling products under Asience, Biore, Blaune, Cape, and others.

Regional Market Outlook

The hair styling products market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for market learning in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rapid transition in the spending patterns of the consumers, coupled with a rise in per capita disposable income, will drive the hair styling products market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Hair Styling Products Market Driver:

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization:

Hair-related issues such as premature graying of hair, hair loss, and hair damage are increasing, with unhealthy lifestyles and deteriorating environmental conditions. Hence, customers have started using several hair styling products. Such products should have high-quality ingredients, leading to product premiumization by vendors.

Hair Styling Products Market Trend:

Growing demand for natural and organic hair styling products:

Organic hair styling products are made from natural and organic ingredients such as plant extracts, natural oils, and other natural ingredients. These products are free from harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, and ammonia.

Hair Styling Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 HCGP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: HCGP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: HCGP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Hair styling spray - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 52: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Amway Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Amway Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Amway Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 56: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 57: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key News



Exhibit 59: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.5 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 61: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Kao Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 64: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 LOreal SA

Exhibit 66: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 67: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 68: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: LOreal SA - Segment focus

11.7 Oriflame Holding AG

Exhibit 70: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 71: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus

11.8 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Exhibit 78: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 82: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 83: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key News



Exhibit 85: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11.11 Unilever Group

Exhibit 87: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 88: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11.12 Wella Operations US LLC

Exhibit 91: Wella Operations US LLC - Overview



Exhibit 92: Wella Operations US LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 93: Wella Operations US LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

