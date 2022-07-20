Hair Styling Products Market Size to Grow by USD 4.66 billion, Amway Corp. and Henkel AG and Co. KGaA Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 07:20 ET
NEW YORK , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Styling Products Market Facts at a Glance-
- Companies: 10+ – Including Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: End-user (non-academic learners and academic learners) and Deployment (on-premise and cloud-based)
- Geographies: Product (HCGP, fair styling spray, and dry shampoo), distribution channel (offline and online)
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Hair Styling Products Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.66 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.47%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.
The hair styling products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products and constantly increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market. The key news of some of the vendors are listed below:
Amway Corp. - The company offers hair styling products, namely Satinique shampoo and conditioner, Satinique revitalizing hair mask, Satinique anti-dandruff shampoo, Satinique scalp tonic, and others.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers hair styling products, namely Syoss.
Kao Corp. - The company offers hair styling products under Asience, Biore, Blaune, Cape, and others.
The hair styling products market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for market learning in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rapid transition in the spending patterns of the consumers, coupled with a rise in per capita disposable income, will drive the hair styling products market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Hair Styling Products Market Driver:
- Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization:
Hair-related issues such as premature graying of hair, hair loss, and hair damage are increasing, with unhealthy lifestyles and deteriorating environmental conditions. Hence, customers have started using several hair styling products. Such products should have high-quality ingredients, leading to product premiumization by vendors.
- Hair Styling Products Market Trend:
- Growing demand for natural and organic hair styling products:
Organic hair styling products are made from natural and organic ingredients such as plant extracts, natural oils, and other natural ingredients. These products are free from harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, and ammonia.
|
Hair Styling Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.66 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.02
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 HCGP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: HCGP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: HCGP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Hair styling spray - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amway Corp.
- Exhibit 52: Amway Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Amway Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Amway Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 56: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key News
- Exhibit 59: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 11.5 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 61: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Kao Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 64: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 66: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 67: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 11.7 Oriflame Holding AG
- Exhibit 70: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus
- 11.8 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 78: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 82: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key News
- Exhibit 85: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Unilever Group
- Exhibit 87: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Unilever Group - Segment focus
- 11.12 Wella Operations US LLC
- Exhibit 91: Wella Operations US LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Wella Operations US LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 93: Wella Operations US LLC - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
