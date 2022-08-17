Hair Transplant Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 9.89 Billion from 2021 to 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising cases of male pattern baldness is notably driving the HAIR TRANSPLANT MARKET growth, although factors such as high cost associated with the hair transplant surgery may impede the market growth. The market is set to progress at a CAGR of 9.97%% from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 7.86%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Hair Transplant Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Hair Transplant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.86 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acibadem Healthcare Services, Aderans Co. Ltd., Cole Instruments Inc., Curallux LLC, Distefano Hair Restoration, GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic, Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Photomedex Inc., and Schweiger Dermatology Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "HEALTH CARE MARKET" Research Reports

The hair transplant market is segmented by Method (FUE and FUT). The hair transplant market share growth by the FUE segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing number of alopecia cases, in addition to the rising maturing populace base internationally, will enhance the demand for FUE hair transplants. FUE has become more popular than follicular unit transplantation (FUT) because it is less likely to lead to a "hair plug" look, where sections of skin or hair do not match the surrounding areas. It also will not leave a large scar as FUT does.

The hair transplant market is segmented by Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for hair transplants in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Asian and ROW regions. The presence of key vendors such as Bernstein Medical, Cole Instruments Inc., PhotoMedex Inc., and GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd. will facilitate the hair transplant market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Browse Summary of the HAIR TRANSPLANT MARKET Research Report to Learn More

The hair transplant market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acibadem Healthcare Services, Aderans Co. Ltd., Cole Instruments Inc., Curallux LLC, Distefano Hair Restoration, GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic, Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Photomedex Inc., and Schweiger Dermatology Group among others. The hair transplant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

DOWNLOAD HAIR TRANSPLANT SAMPLE REPORT for FREE to Gain Further Insights

Technavio introduces its online purchase portal, designed specifically to offer a cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With this online purchase, users can avail an entire repository of reports on more than more 800 technologies. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

PURCHASE HAIR TRANSPLANT MARKET REPORT (Including Graphs, Tables, and Key Market Data) Here

Related Reports Include –

Browse Summary of the HAIR SPRAY MARKET Research Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 3.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.27% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hair styling spray and dry shampoo) and geography (US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK).

Browse Summary of the HAIR STYLING PRODUCTS MARKET IN EUROPE Research Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 1.43 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hair styling spray and dry shampoo) and geography (US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK). The hair styling products market report in Europe also offers information on several market vendors, including Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co., and more.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Method

Market segments

Comparison by Method

Fue - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acibadem Healthcare Services

Aderans Co. Ltd.

Cole Instruments Inc.

Curallux LLC

Distefano Hair Restoration

GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic

Hair Transplants of Florida

Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Photomedex Inc.

Schweiger Dermatology Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/hair-transplantmarket

SOURCE Technavio