Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025 | Technological Advances in Production & Design of Synthetic Hair Wigs to Boost Growth | Technavio Insights

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 10.28% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Accelerating at 9.71% Historical Data: 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 103 Incremental growth: $ 4.66 Billion Segments covered: Product & Geography By Product - Human hair wigs and extension

- Synthetic hair wigs and extension By Geography - APAC

- MEA

- North America

- Europe

- South America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high labor costs associated with handwoven wigs might hamper the market growth.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Human Hair Wigs And Extension



Synthetic Hair Wigs And Extension

Geography

APAC



North America



MEA



Europe



South America

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hair wigs and extension market report covers the following areas:

Hair Wigs and Extension Market size

Hair Wigs and Extension Market trends

Hair Wigs and Extension Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories as one of the prime reasons driving the hair wigs and extension market growth during the next few years.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hair Wigs and Extension Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hair Wigs and Extension Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair wigs and extension market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artnature Inc.

Donna Bella OpCo LLC

F.N. Longlocks

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Hair Visions International

Klix Hair Inc.

Locks and Bonds

Racoon International Ltd.

Shake-N-Go Inc.

Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

