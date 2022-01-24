Hair Wigs and Extension Market: CAGR of 9.71% by 2025 | Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2025

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Hair Wigs and Extension Market Share is expected to increase by USD 4.66 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 9.71%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The hair wigs and extension market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Artnature Inc.- The company operates in Men business, Ladies business, and Ladies ready-made wigs business. Artnature Inc. offers hair wigs such as tailor made wigs and custom made wigs.

Donna Bella OpCo LLC- The company provides hair extensions to thousands of stylists across North America through unified segment. Moreover, the company also offers hair Wigs and extension products such as I-Link, Kera-Link, and Tape-In.

F.N. Longlocks- The company offers hair extension products such as Color 4 30 Tape In Hair Extensions, Color 6 Tape In Hair Extensions, and Color 8 Tape In Hair Extensions.

The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for hair wigs and extensions in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions.

The growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories will facilitate the hair wigs and extension market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Driver:

Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs:

One of the key factors driving growth in the hair wigs and extension market is the technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs. Synthetic hair wigs and extensions have witnessed vast improvements in terms of aesthetics and design. Synthetic wigs are offered at cost-effective prices. With advanced fiber selection and design, these wigs are lighter and can be styled using heating styling tools, thereby offering better manoeuvrability to the user. Synthetic hair wigs and extensions offer comparable longevity and natural texture to human hair wigs and extensions.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Trend:

Growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers:

The growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers is another major factor supporting the hair wigs and extension market share growth. The rapid global penetration of Internet-enabled smartphones has facilitated the rising prominence of digital media as a key communication and marketing channel for vendors in the global hair wigs and extension market. Several manufacturers of hair goods are increasingly investing in social media campaigns in developed counties such as the US for product promotions and wider marketing reach. Micro-influencers are increasingly replacing media advertisements as the preferred promotional platform owing to factors such as a highly engaged fanbase, lower price point, higher authenticity, and ease of marketing.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair wigs and extension market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Personal Products

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

View our Extended TOC List

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.71% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries Japan, US, South Africa, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

