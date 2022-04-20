Hair Wigs And Extension Market Size to Grow by USD 5.26 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Aderans Co. Ltd., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, and India Hair International | Technavio

Hair Wigs And Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5269.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, South Africa, Japan, China, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Diamond Hair Company LLC, Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs, Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hairlocs, HALOCOUTURE, India Hair International, Indique Hair LLC, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Papillon Hair World, Racoon International Ltd., Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd., Sheen Wigs and Salon, The Gorgeous Hair, and VLCC International LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs," says a senior analyst for the consumer staples industry at Technavio. Hair wigs and extension market players across the globe are focusing on arranging funding from stakeholders to provide real-time trial shopping experience to the customers using AI. In addition, The growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers is one of the key hair wigs and extension market trends that is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, micro-influencers are increasingly replacing media advertisements as the preferred promotional platform owing to factors such as a highly engaged fanbase, lower price point, higher authenticity, and ease of marketing. This will further proliferate the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Hair Wigs and Extension Market Segment Highlights

The hair wigs and extension market is segmented by product into human hair wigs and extension and synthetic hair wigs and extension.

Human hair wigs and extension product segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period.

Human hair wigs and extensions are highly popular owing to their resemblance to natural hair and better product quality and longevity compared with synthetic hair wigs and extensions.

Hair from donors in rural areas in these countries is in high demand as the hair obtained is of high quality and largely unexposed to harsh chemicals and colors. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

43% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Japan , China , and South Korea are the key markets for hair wigs and extension market in APAC.

, , and are the key markets for hair wigs and extension market in APAC. The growth of key end-user industries such as the healthcare and entertainment sectors will fuel the hair wigs and extension market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Diamond Hair Company LLC, Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs, Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hairlocs, HALOCOUTURE, India Hair International, Indique Hair LLC, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Papillon Hair World, Racoon International Ltd., Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd., Sheen Wigs and Salon, The Gorgeous Hair, and VLCC International LLC

Aderans Co. Ltd. offers hair wigs and extension products such as Bespoke wig and Medical wig Rafra.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Human hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Human hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aderans Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Aderans Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Aderans Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: Aderans Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Artnature Inc.

Exhibit 92: Artnature Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Artnature Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: Artnature Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: Artnature Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Diamond Hair Company LLC

Exhibit 96: Diamond Hair Company LLC - Overview

Exhibit 97: Diamond Hair Company LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 98: Diamond Hair Company LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs

Exhibit 99: Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs - Overview

Exhibit 100: Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs - Product / Service

Exhibit 101: Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs - Key offerings

10.7 Donna Bella OpCo LLC

Exhibit 102: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Overview

Exhibit 103: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 104: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Evergreen Products Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 106: Evergreen Products Group Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 107: Evergreen Products Group Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 108: Evergreen Products Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 F.N. Longlocks

Exhibit 109: F.N. Longlocks - Overview

Exhibit 110: F.N. Longlocks - Product / Service

Exhibit 111: F.N. Longlocks - Key offerings

10.10 Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Exhibit 112: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Overview

Exhibit 113: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Product / Service

Exhibit 114: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Key offerings

10.11 Hairlocs

Exhibit 115: Hairlocs - Overview

Exhibit 116: Hairlocs - Product / Service

Exhibit 117: Hairlocs - Key offerings

10.12 India Hair International

Exhibit 118: India Hair International - Overview

Exhibit 119: India Hair International - Product / Service

Exhibit 120: India Hair International - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

