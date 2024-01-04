Hair wigs and extension market to grow by USD 5.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC accounts for 45% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair wigs and extension market size is expected to grow by USD 5.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  9.34% during the forecast period. Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs are notably driving the hair wigs and extension market. However, factors such as high labor costs associated with handwoven wigs may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (Offline and Online ), product (Human hair wigs and extensions, and Synthetic hair wigs and extension), and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2023-2027
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This distribution channel contains specialty stores like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and others. In addition, salons and spas are rapidly gaining popularity and demand among consumers with hectic work schedules. Hence, such factors are expected to continue during the forecast period and drive the offline segment. The adoption rate of hair wigs and extensions is anticipated to rise in APAC owing to the emergence of international players and evolving concepts of product differentiation during the forecast period. 

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

 The main contributors to the market in APAC are countries such as China, India, and Japan. In particular, for the US and Europe countries such as France, the UK or Germany, China, and India are major exporters of human hair. Furthermore, several market players such as Aderans, Shandong Elite, and Evergreen Products Group have established production facilities in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, owing to cheap labor costs and high proximity to the sourcing of human hair.

Company Insights 
The hair wigs and extension market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Artnature Inc., Cha Cha Hair Products Ltd., Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs, Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., F.N. Longlocks, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH, Hairlocs, India Hair International, Indique Hair LLC, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., SalonLabs Exports India Pvt Ltd., Shake N Go Inc., Shandong Elite Hair Products Co. Ltd., and Aderans Co. Ltd.

View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Hair Wigs And Extension Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.34%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.5

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, China, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Artnature Inc., Cha Cha Hair Products Ltd., Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs, Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., F.N. Longlocks, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH, Hairlocs, India Hair International, Indique Hair LLC, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., SalonLabs Exports India Pvt Ltd., Shake N Go Inc., Shandong Elite Hair Products Co. Ltd., and Aderans Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

