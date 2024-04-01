Hairbrush Market to Reach $6.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global hairbrush market has witnessed significant growth due to factors such as surge in disposable income, change in fashion trends, and rise in consumer awareness of hair care.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hairbrush Market by Type (Round Brush, Vent Brush, Cushion Brush, Paddle Brush, Detangling Brush, and Others), Application (Personal and Professional), and End User (Men, Women, and Children): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, The global hairbrush market size was valued at $4.0 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033.

The growing salon and beauty parlors industry in emerging nations like India and China is expected to fuel the market growth in the foreseeable future. The global hairbrush market has witnessed significant growth due to factors such as surge in disposable income, change in fashion trends, and rise in consumer awareness of hair care. The availability of a wide variety of products that suit different hair types, textures, and styling preferences is fostering the hairbrush market growth further. Among the widely used varieties on the market are traditional brushes, paddle brushes, round brushes, and specialized brushes for detangling or style.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2022 $4.0 Billion Market Size In 2032 $6.4 Billion CAGR 4.8 % No. Of Pages In Report 251 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa Drivers Technological Advancements

Rising Number Of Solon And Beauty Parlors In Emerging Nations

Rising Consumer Expenditure On Haircare Opportunity Growth In The Popularity Of Smart Hairbrush Restraint Low Product Penetration In Rural Areas

The detangling brush segment to retain its dominance by 2033-

By type, the detangling brush segment accounted for the highest share in 2023, garnering more than one-fourth of the global hairbrush market revenue. This is attributed to the various advantages offered by the detangling brushes such as gentleness, efficiency, and versatility. The growing awareness regarding gentle hair care practices and minimizing hair damage. On the other hand, the cushion brush segment would cite the fastest CAGR by 2033. Growing adoption of cushion brush for cleaning the scalp and stimulating hair growth is fueling the growth of the segment.

The personal segment to rule the roost-

By application, the personal segment held the major share in 2023, generating more than two-thirds of the global hairbrush market revenue. Increase in awareness regarding the benefits of hairbrushes, especially among the youth, has led to the dominance of this segment in the global market. Moreover, the growth in the penetration of social media and its increased adoption among consumers has significantly propelled the growth of the personal segment. On the other hand, the professional segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2033. This is majorly attributed to the growing number of beauty salons across the developed and developing nations.

The women segment to dominate by 2033–

By end user, the women segment accounted for two-fifths of the global hairbrush market revenue in 2023 and is projected to rule the market by 2033. The higher expenditure by the women population on beauty and hair care products and services is the major factor that has led to the dominance of the women segment in the hairbrush market. The men segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2033. This is attributed to the growing expenditure of men in haircare products, especially in the developing nations across the globe.

Europe garnered the major share in 2023 –

By region, Europe generated more than one-third of the global hairbrush market revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate by 2033. The increased consumer awareness regarding hair care and the availability of a wider range of innovative hairbrushes in the market have significantly propelled the demand for hairbrushes among European consumers. Asia-Pacific, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2033. The surge in demand for hair care products, including a range of hairbrushes, is a result of the rise in emphasis on personal grooming, which is driven by factors including urbanization, the rise of the middle class, and evolving beauty standards.

Key players in the industry-

MaBristle Hair Brush

Denman

Meson Pearson Conair LLC.

G.B . Kent & Sons

L'Oreal Paris

Spornette

Crave Naturals

Dyson Limited

Revlon, Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global hairbrush market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

