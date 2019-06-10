NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haircare Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global Haircare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05664336/?utm_source=PRN



Key Questions Answered -



- What was the size of the global haircare market by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global haircare market in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global haircare market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- Who are the top competitors in the global haircare market?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global haircare market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

- The haircare market consists of retail sales of conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms and relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo and styling agents. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 exchange rates.

- The global haircare market had total revenues of $72,730.7m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 4.1% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 14,569.5 million units in 2018.

- A myriad of factors have contributed to growth in this market. In developing countries, rapid urbanization, the growth of the middle class, and increasing disposable income have driven demand for haircare products, particularly in India and China.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global haircare market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global haircare market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key haircare market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global haircare market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05664336/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

