Haircare Market size in Africa size to grow by USD 994.06 Mn | Driven by demand for natural haircare products | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The increasing consumer demand for natural haircare products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as growing health concerns regarding the use of chemical products and the shift toward natural products are encouraging most vendors in the market to focus on the development and launch of new and innovative products manufactured using natural ingredients. Also, major vendors operating in Africa are investing in R&D to gain a better-informed understanding of the customers and other specifications. All these factors are increasing the availability and sales of natural haircare products, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the launch of products targeted at specific hair types in Africa and the growing use of online channels will further influence the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit products in East Africa might hamper the growth of vendors.

Vendor Landscape

The haircare market in Africa report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amka Products Pty Ltd., Combe Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. The competitive scenario provided in the haircare market in Africa report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The haircare market in Africa is fragmented and highly competitive. Vendors in the market are continuously investing in R&D to develop new and innovative products and comply with growing regulatory provisions on cosmetic products. Some vendors are involved in strategic alliances and M&As to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product

By product, the market is classified into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, hair styling products, and others.

The shampoo segment will have the largest share of the market.

The segment is driven by the launch of innovative products that cater specifically to the requirements of customers.

The rising number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is analyzed across South Africa , Nigeria , Kenya , and the Rest of Africa .

, , , and the Rest of . South Africa will have the largest share of the market.

will have the largest share of the market. New product launches and product line extensions by vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 994.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis Africa Performing market contribution Africa at 100% Key consumer countries South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amka Products Pty Ltd., Combe Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Africa : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hair color - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hair color - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Hairstyling products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Hairstyling products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hairstyling products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Hairstyling products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hairstyling products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Kenya - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Kenya - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Kenya - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Kenya - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 71: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 72: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 73: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 74: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 75: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 76: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amka Products Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Amka Products Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Amka Products Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Amka Products Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Combe Inc.

Exhibit 80: Combe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Combe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: Combe Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 83: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 84: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 86: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 88: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 89: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 91: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.7 LOreal SA

Exhibit 93: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 96: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.8 Revlon Inc.

Exhibit 98: Revlon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Revlon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Revlon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 107: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 112: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 113: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 115: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 117: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 120: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

