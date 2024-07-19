HairClub Celebrates Its Renewed Purpose on Its 48th Anniversary

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HairClub ("HairClub" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd. ("Aderans"), is proud to celebrate its 48th anniversary. This significant milestone marks nearly five decades of dedication to transforming lives through innovative hair loss solutions and unwavering commitment to its clients.

HairClub was founded in 1976 by Sy Sperling. The founding of the Company was from a place of personal need. Sy had lost most of his hair by the time he was 25, leaving him feeling insecure. "I was really unhappy with my appearance," he told a reporter in an interview. "And it was destroying my self-confidence."

With approximately $5,000 and their credit cards, Sy and his girlfriend, a hairdresser, purchased a defunct salon in Manhattan. There, they developed the first hair replacement system. Sy's mission extended beyond his own needs; he wanted to help others experiencing the same issues.

Fast forward to today, HairClub has broadened its hair loss solutions to include a comprehensive range of options such as hair loss prevention, hair regrowth, hair replacement, and hair restoration. As a leader in the hair loss industry, HairClub has driven significant advancements with its proprietary technologies, setting new standards for innovation and excellence. These diverse solutions cater to the unique needs of each client, ensuring personalized care and effective results. More importantly, HairClub has contributed significantly to removing the stigma and shame felt by those losing their hair.

"At HairClub, we believe in the power of hair. We believe hair makes people happier, more confident, and more secure. Through our diverse array of hair loss treatment solutions and our service, we help change lives. This is the reason why we exist as a company—Changing Lives. Our rearticulated purpose and core values of care, trust, passion, humility, and gratitude guide us in delivering on our purpose to Change Lives," says Ahmad M. Wardak, President & Chief Operating Officer.

As HairClub celebrates 48 incredible years this month, it honors its clients, teams, and the enduring purpose that remains as vibrant and relevant today as it did at its founding. This anniversary is not just a celebration of past achievements but a reaffirmation of delivering its purpose for many years to come.

About HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's leading provider of proven hair loss prevention and regrowth, hair replacement, and hair restoration solutions. For nearly 50 years, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, HairClub has over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. For more information, visit hairclub.com.

