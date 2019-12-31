HairClub® Celebrates Season Of Giving By Helping Seniors In Need

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40-years, HairClub®, the leading provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions, has served more than half-a-million men and women experiencing hair loss. Now, HairClub has served some holiday cheer to North America's lonely and low-income seniors.

The day after Thanksgiving is the official start of the holiday Season of Giving for most people. One can find discounts on everything from electronics to apparel starting on Black Friday, again on Cyber Monday, straight through the end of the year. It's a retail frenzy and a principal economic indicator. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales account for about 20% of all annual retail sales. On average, consumers will spend $1,047.83 each this holiday season for a whopping total of about $730 billion[1]. While these figures may be staggering, not everyone is so lucky to be remembered during the holiday season. According to AARP, 31% of adults feel lonely during the holidays.[2]

HairClub partnered with United Way to spread joy to seniors through a giving plan aptly named Santa for Seniors. 100 HairClub centers throughout the US and Canada collected new items for seniors in our communities. Al HairClub employees and clients were encouraged to participate. Donation items include movies, puzzles, large-print books, bathrobes, board games, slippers, socks, lip balm, pajamas, lap blankets, and picture albums.

"Giving back to the community is in HairClub's DNA; it's at the core of our culture," commented Mike Nassar, HairClub's President and CEO. "I can't think of many better ways to celebrate the season of giving than to participate in such a worthy cause as bringing joy to our seniors. We're honored to partner with United Way to help seniors in need."

HairClub has a long-standing reputation for corporate social responsibility. Throughout 2019, HairClub employees participated in numerous philanthropic endeavors. Employees have prepared food at a food bank, collected back-to-school supplies for children, and provided free haircuts for the homeless. In 2018, HairClub honored its birthday by hosting a FUNdraiser to benefit the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Over $18,000 was raised. HairClub encourages employees in the Boca Raton, Florida headquarters, to contribute to their local communities through the company's Pay It Forward volunteer program. Employees that participate are entitled to paid volunteering days away from work.

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love. HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

