HairClub Employees & Florida Marlins Team up to Donate Back-to-School Supplies to Students

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HairClub employees, along with Florida Marlins players, took time out of their busy schedules for a very worthy cause. On August 14, 2023, they teamed up at Jupiter Elementary School to donate much-needed supplies to students as the new school year kicks off.

With school already in session in Palm Beach County, the school supplies drive aims to help all students start the year ready to learn with everything they need. Students received supplies like notebooks, pencils, paper, and crayons to help prepare them for the school year.

The back-to-school supply drive is the first of eight events that will take place this month throughout Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The goal of the events is to distribute supplies to around 10,000 local students.

"Thank you to all the HairClub Cares volunteers for helping these students get set up for a successful school year and creating a brighter future for our community," said Michele Avis, VP of Human Resources.

HairClub Cares, the company's program dedicated to volunteering and charity, aims to ignite hope, uplift others, and create positive change through acts of kindness and compassion in the local communities the company operates in. Throughout the years, employees have donated their time at numerous events including helping out at food banks, collecting back-to-school supplies for students, and providing free haircuts to the homeless community.

To learn more about HairClub's volunteering and charitable contributions, please visit our website at hairclub.com.

About HairClub
Since 1976, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands of men and women restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, HairClub is North America's leading provider of hair loss treatment solutions. HairClub offers hair loss prevention and regrowth options as well as non-surgical and surgical hair restoration options. HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. For more information, visit hairclub.com.

