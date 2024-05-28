HairClub Launches HairPod: A Podcast to Break the Stigma of Hair Loss

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Club for Men, Ltd., Inc. ("HairClub" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd. ("Aderans"), the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest venture—a weekly podcast called HairPod™. This podcast features guests from all walks of life sharing their personal hair loss stories and life-changing experiences. HairPod aims to break the stigma surrounding hair loss and foster honest conversations about the topic.

"Hair loss affects many people, but it's not always discussed with the same openness and acceptance. With HairPod, we want to change that. We want everyone experiencing hair loss to know that they are not alone," says Jonelle John, VP of Marketing at HairClub. "We want to create a safe space for individuals to share their stories and help others who may be going through a similar journey."

The podcast delves into the journey of overcoming hair loss and embracing transformations with courage. Featuring candid and heartfelt stories from ordinary people to public figures, each episode seeks to dispel the negative connotations associated with hair loss by showcasing those who have overcome this challenge and are now living their best lives.

HairClub invites listeners to join the conversation and become part of a supportive community dedicated to changing the narrative around hair loss. By shedding light on this often-sensitive topic, the podcast aims to empower individuals to embrace their unique transformations and find strength in their journey.

Subscribe and listen to HairPod on various streaming platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts. Subscribers will have access to new episodes as soon as they are released, ensuring they never miss out on the latest conversations surrounding hair loss.

Tune in and learn more about HairPod at podcast.hairclub.com.

About HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's leading provider of proven hair loss prevention and regrowth, hair replacement, and hair restoration solutions. For nearly 50 years, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, HairClub has over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. For more information, visit hairclub.com.

SOURCE HairClub