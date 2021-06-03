HairClub's "El Poder del Cabello" Infomercial chosen as one of the 2021 Telly Award winners

"I am so appreciative of the partnership with Latin2Latin and thankful to the countless number of people that contributed to this successful venture,"

said Mike Nassar, President and CEO of HairClub. "El Poder del Cabello is the perfect example of how we can integrate education and entertainment, with a message that is culturally relevant and in-language, while integrating real cases and showcasing our hair experts. This form of docu-reality infomercial provides factual information to all those in need of help for hair loss solutions in the Hispanic market."

"El Poder del Cabello" departs from the traditional infomercial long format ad to a new way of storytelling and integrates the use of QR codes to access additional videos available at www.ElPoderDelCabello.com. It has been airing in Hispanic media since early 2021, in Galavisión, Pasiones, Mega TV, Telemundo, UniMás Network, and Discovery en Español, and has generated more than 3 million impressions to date.

Arminda "Mindy" Figueroa, CEO and Founder of Latin2Lating Marketing expressed her content with the award and mentioned, "We are very proud of our team and how they were able to bring to life this vision that humanizes the HairClub brand using powerful testimonials and by presenting on-camera before and after transformations. Our creative and management teams went above and beyond to provide to our client a unique product that speaks to the Hispanic market. At Latin2Latin we specialized in reaching this important segment of the market by collecting insights and analyzing the brand's approach to the Hispanic market, and HairClub supported the non-traditional concept that we presented".

The docu-reality infomercial concept was developed and produced by Latin2Latin for HairClub. Written and executive produced by Malule González, Latin2Latin's Creative Director and a five-time Emmy Award winner, Renzo Ferro, Latin2Latin's VP of Account Services & Operations, and Mindy Figueroa were also the Executive Producers. The production company Wildhouse provided the technical support, and the direction of the piece done by Maricel Zambrano.

About Hair Club

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of total hair loss solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT

Elizabeth Weir

MBOOTH

212.539.3274

[email protected]

SOURCE HairClub

Related Links

https://www.hairclub.com/

