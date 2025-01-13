Hairdo Launches Innovative Hair Accessories Line in College Team Colors

Stylish, Easy-to-Wear Hair Accessories Perfect for Game Days and Beyond

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HairUWear Inc., the global leader in ready-to-wear fashion hair, is excited to announce the launch of its newest brand: Hairdo Spirit Wear. Offering easy-to-wear hair accessories, with options ranging from clip-in extensions to hair wraps, and braided headbands, in a wide variety of vibrant college team colors, Hairdo Spirit Wear helps fans stand out in the crowd whether they're tailgating, cheering in the stands, or attending an alumni event.

With sports fans leaning into fashion more than ever, the brand saw a white space for easy-to-wear hair accessories in college bookstores and other sports retailers. Hairdo Spirit Wear fills that need and delivers the potential to generate significant incremental dollar sales for these channels. As a result, HairUWear is making a significant investment to capitalize on this untapped market.

"We know that sports fans, in particular college students, are some of the most passionate out there and we wanted to create a product that lets them celebrate their team colors in a bold, stylish way," said Michael Napolitano, President & CEO of HairUWear. "With our high-quality Spirit Wear hair accessories, fans can elevate their look for game day and beyond while showing their school pride in a unique customizable style."

Key Features of the Hairdo Spirit Wear hair accessories line include:

Availability in Team Colors: Vibrant color options in the shades fans want to wear with pride.

Easy Application & Removal: Perfect for temporary game-day looks without long-term commitment.

Premium Quality: Made with high-grade, natural-feeling fibers designed to last.

Multiple Styles: Options to match any fan's personal style.

Availability: Hairdo Spirit Wear is having its initial launch by partnering with a limited number of retailers during the current 2024/'25 college football season. The brand is planning a broad scale expansion for 2025. The product is available for retailers to order now for spring 2025.

About HairUWear, Inc.: Founded in 1968, HairUWear is the number one alternative hair company in the world and has become a trusted name in the beauty industry. Known for innovative, high-quality hair products designed to celebrate individuality and style, the company's ever expanding portfolio of brands including Hairdo, Raquel Welch, Gabor, Kim Kimble, Great Lengths, American Hairlines and Him, HairUWear is dedicated to helping people express themselves confidently and beautifully.

About Hairdo: From red carpet events to magazine covers or a paparazzi filled trip to the supermarket, Hairdo was created with the celebrity in mind. Originally founded in 2006, Hairdo was created by celebrity stylist Ken Paves with Jessica Simpson as the face of the brand. Ken's unique ability to bring out every woman's individual beauty had A list celebrities relying on him for their world class looks.

Today, Hairdo offers a broad selection of affordable, on-trend wigs, hair extensions, ponytails, wraps, and bangs that are distributed across multiple retail channels globally. Hairdo is all about style at the speed of life. It's hair that defines freedom and individuality. Hair with no commitment, unlimited style, day or night or all night long.

For sales inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

Visit the website:

https://hairuwear.com/hairdo/spirit-wear/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lauren Donner

[email protected]

212-929-7979

SOURCE HairUWear Inc.