Hairdreams X Michael Boychuck Collaborate For One-of-a-kind Salon Experience

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hairdreams Salon by Michael Boychuck is the latest star on the Las Vegas Strip. Located in Caesars Palace, it's the world's first salon collaborative between renowned hair extension brand Hairdreams and Las Vegas "Mane Man" Michael Boychuck.

Boychuck, one of the most recognized colorists in the industry, leads a collective of expert extensionists, hair loss specialists, top colorists, stylists, makeup/nail artists, and beauty professionals, offering every salon service imaginable.

"I am so proud to collaborate with hands-down the best extension brand in the world. I have worked with Hairdreams for years, and now, opening the first Hairdreams collaborative salon in the United States, means the world to me. To have Hairdreams by my side to offer my clients only the best in extensions and non-surgical thickening systems is beyond fantastic," says Boychuck.

The salon boasts a modern and elegant vibe with lighting and neutral tones specifically designed to best evaluate clients' hair color, eye color and skin tone for optimal results. In addition to the impressive Makeup and Nail Bars, there's a private Hairdreams Lounge where clients can get confidential consultations with hair loss specialists.

The salon offers an array of non-surgical hair loss solutions with the patented Hairdreams MicroLines system, which is integrated into the client's hair allowing for the most comfortable feel and natural look.

With Hairdreams patented Laserbeamer Nano, clients can get a full head of individual fusion extensions in under 1 hour. Or, experience Hairdreams SECRETS invisible Tape-Ins which look like they are growing right from the scalp.

"We are thrilled to partner with Michael on this first-of-its-kind salon collaborative," says Gerhard Strutz, CEO of Hairdreams USA. "With Michael's amazing talent and team and our legendary hair quality, we can make any hair dream come true."

To book an appointment call or visit us on-line. If you want to plan ahead, call for a virtual consultation. The Hairdreams Salon by Michael Boychuck is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hairdreams Salon by Michael Boychuck

Caesars Palace, Augustus Tower

3570 Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas 89109

(702) 410-8368

www.hairdreamsvegas.com

Michael Boychuck is a Master Colorist and expert in hair extensions and hair loss. Named "Las Vegas Colorist of the Decade'' by leading professional hair care company Schwarzkopf and Best Hair Colorist in Las Vegas by Vegas Magazine, it's no wonder Boychuck counts Hollywood's glitterati as his clients when they visit Las Vegas. Boychuck has colored the hair of celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, former Miss USA Shana Moakler, Kirsten Dunst and more. Further accolades include Top Colorist by Allure Magazine. To learn more about Michael, go to michaelboychuck.com.

Hairdreams is the leading international luxury brand in professional hair extensions and thickening systems headquartered in Graz, Austria. Hairdreams is known for its luxuriously refined, hand-selected 100% real human hair that can be integrated gently and invisibly into one's own hair as desired, adding more length and volume. Hairdreams is also recognized for innovative, often patented technologies, such as the 1st-to-market Laserbeamer Nano, an automatic fusion hair applicator that applies 5 extension strands with a push of a button, greatly reducing application time, SECRETS Tape-Ins that look like the hair is growing from the scalp and MicroLines, the foremost hair restoration system. Hairdreams is the #1 choice for many top stylists and celebrities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hairdreams.com.

SOURCE Hairdreams Salon by Michael Boychuck