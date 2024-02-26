Hairitage Addresses the Growing Demand for Reparative Haircare, Introduces Damage Recovery Collection

"As a brand, Hairitage strives to cater to the diverse and changing hair needs of today's families," says Mindy McKnight, Hairitage Founder and CEO. "With the growing demand for products that address hair damage, whether caused by color processing or environmental factors, we delivered an easy-to-use 3-step regimen formulated with biotin and castor oil that helps restore, strengthen, and protect dry, damaged hair."

The Hairitage Damage Recovery collection – a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment - provides cleaner formula solutions for consumers to transform their dry, damaged, or brittle hair to visibly healthier, shiny strands. Each product is formulated with a proprietary restorative complex that strengthens hair up to 3x and helps mend bonds.

Based on clinical studies, the products in the Hairitage Damage Recovery regimen have proven to:

Shampoo & Conditioner:

Reduce and temporarily repair 82% of split ends

Completely close 50% of split ends

Make hair visibly shinier by 45%

Restore and detangle both normal and bleached hair while adding moisture

Result in stronger looking hair with continued usage

Leave-In Treatment:

Reduce and temporarily repairs 96% of split ends

Completely close 76% of split ends

Restore and detangle both normal and bleached hair while adding moisture

Result in stronger looking hair with continued usage

Mend to Be Damage Recovery Shampoo ($9.94 for 13 fl. oz. / 384 ml): Formulated with a high-performance restorative complex and enriched with biotin, castor oil and rice protein, Damage Recovery Shampoo cleanses, strengthens, and renews dry, damaged hair. Leaves hair more resilient, manageable, and healthier looking.

Mend to Be Damage Recovery Conditioner ($9.94 for 13 fl. oz. / 384 ml): Formulated with a high-performance restorative complex and enriched with biotin, castor oil and rice protein, Damage Recovery Conditioner nourishes, hydrates, and strengthens strands. Leaves hair looking shiny, healthier looking, more resilient, and manageable.

Mend to Be Damage Recovery Leave-In Treatment ($9.94 for 5 fl. oz. / 148 ml): Formulated with a high-performance restorative complex and enriched with biotin, castor oil and rice protein, Damage Recovery Leave-In Treatment helps improve the appearance of split ends and leaves hair feeling smoother, more manageable and healthier-looking.

"The consumer interest in the repair haircare category has been on a steady increase, across both mass and prestige segments, and we're proud to be on the cutting edge of innovation, delivering effective yet accessible solutions," says Piyush Jain, Maesa CEO. "As one of the leading haircare brands at Walmart, Hairitage is committed to offering cleaner, high-performing formulas and this new collection fills the white space in the market, while providing a one stop shop solution to consumers with dry, damaged hair."

The Hairitage Damage Recovery Collection is available at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com, starting February 24, 2024, all for $9.94 each.

About Hairitage:

Founded in 2020 by Mindy McKnight, the #1 mom and one of the top 25 women on YouTube with over 5.6 million followers, Hairitage is an innovative haircare and body care brand offering consumers clean, high performing and efficacious formulas that address the diverse needs of today's families.

@hairitagebymindy

About Maesa:

Maesa is the world's #1 beauty incubator in mass, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. We believe beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities, we deliver new, better, and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with mass, drug, and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Kristin Ess Hair, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Mix:Bar, and Believe Beauty. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

