Hairitage by Mindy Redefines "Clean" Haircare with Next Gen Shampoos & Conditioners - Exclusively at Walmart This March

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairitage by Mindy, the innovative and inclusive haircare brand founded by Mindy McKnight, is introducing a bold new standard for clean haircare with its Next Gen Shampoos & Conditioners, launching exclusively at Walmart this March. Designed for today's beauty consumer, these innovative formulas combine simplicity, performance, and indulgence, offering effective haircare solutions with clean fragrances.

Hairitage Next Gen Collection

The beauty consumer is evolving – prioritizing transparency, ingredient integrity, and results. Hairitage listened and responded by crafting formulas with 12 or less ingredients, free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil, gluten, and cruelty. Every product is vegan, color-safe, dermatologist-tested, and hypoallergenic, delivering real results validated through testing. This new collection introduces four fresh fragrances to the Hairitage line, each thoughtfully formulated to be clean, safe, and designed to give you confidence in using them for yourself and your family.

"Haircare shouldn't make you choose between safety, simplicity, and performance," says Mindy McKnight, CEO and Founder of Hairitage. "Our Next Gen Shampoos & Conditioners were thoughtfully designed to bring clean ingredients, trusted results, and a more elevated consumer experience together in a way that resonates with modern haircare needs."

Hairitage's Next Gen line not only upgrades formulas and fragrances but also introduces reimagined packaging that makes clean haircare even easier to enjoy. Each shampoo and conditioner duo is color-coded for simple navigation, features bigger bottles, and transparent ingredient lists for consumer confidence.

Next Gen Shampoo & Conditioner Lineup

The collection features four shampoo and conditioner duos, thoughtfully crafted to cleanse, nourish, and improve hair health for all types and textures. Each duo is infused with luxury, clean fragrances, giving every wash a touch of indulgence. These clean fragrances are made without 1,200+ no-no ingredients - meeting the Walmart, Target and Sephora Clean Beauty Lists and are hypoallergenic, ensuring a safe, elevated experience for every consumer.

Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner – Whipped Vanilla Crème

Gently cleanses and hydrates hair, leaving strands soft, nourished, and manageable. Delivers 4x more moisturization after one use and up to 75% smoother hair*. The scent is soft vanilla and warm amber wrapped in sweet woods. Recommended for Straight, Wavy, Curly, or Coily Hair.





Fortifies hair to reduce breakage and split ends while smoothing and detangling. Reduces hair breakage by up to 70% after one use and delivers up to 3x stronger hair*. The fragrance features velvety coconut cream layered with warm, toasted pistachio. Recommended for Straight, Wavy, Curly, or Coily Hair.





Adds lift and fullness without weighing hair down, leaving strands volumized and soft. Delivers up to 2x more volume after one use and lasts up to 72 hours*. The scent is crisp, sweet apples layered with warm, creamy sandalwood. Recommended for Straight, Wavy, Curly, or Coily Hair.





Smooths hair to reduce frizz and flyaways while nourishing and detangling. Delivers up to 72 hours of frizz control after just one use and up to 3.5x less frizz*. The fragrance smells like a fresh ocean breeze balanced with soft coastal woods. Recommended for Straight, Wavy, Curly, or Coily Hair.



*When using Hairitage shampoo and conditioner pairs as a system vs. untreated hair

"We approached Next Gen Shampoos & Conditioners as both a formula evolution and a brand moment," says Nadia Khan, SVP of Marketing at Maesa. "Today's consumer expects clean formulas, clinical performance, and a sensorial experience – all at an accessible price point. With exclusive placement at Walmart, we saw an opportunity to elevate the clean haircare conversation at scale. From the streamlined ingredient lists to the color-coded packaging and differentiated fragrance profiles, every touchpoint was intentionally designed to make discovery easier and drive confident trial for everyone."

Hairitage's Next Gen Shampoos & Conditioners will be available exclusively at Walmart and on Walmart.com starting March 2026, each priced at $9.94.

About Hairitage

Founded in 2020 by Mindy McKnight, the #1 mom and one of the top 25 women on YouTube with over 5.6 million followers, Hairitage is an innovative haircare brand offering consumers clean, high performing and efficacious formulas that address the diverse needs of today's families.

About Maesa

The next gen beauty company, Maesa is transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. Maesa believes beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, brand creation and marketing capabilities, Maesa delivers new, better and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with a variety of retailers to create and launch brands across beauty and wellness categories. The current portfolio includes Kristin Ess, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe, Mixbar, and Niches & Nooks among other brands. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

