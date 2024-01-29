Hairitage Expands Retail Footprint, Launches at Kroger, CVS and HEB Nationwide

Clean, high performing and inclusive haircare and body care line designed for diverse needs of today's families is set to become more accessible to US consumers.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, a pioneer in inclusive haircare, is making its products accessible to even more consumers nationwide with expansion to key consumer goods retailers. Early February, the curated Hairitage assortment is launching at Kroger stores and Kroger.com, and the select bestsellers have been available at CVS stores / CVS.com and HEB stores / HEB.com as of January 7. The full Hairitage collection of haircare, tools, accessories, and body care products will continue to be available on Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide.

"We've been listening to what the Hairitage community wants, and I'm so excited to expand into new retailers, making Hairitage more accessible to all families," said Mindy McKnight, Hairitage Founder and CEO. "As one of the top hair care brands at Walmart, offered in the company of legacy brands that have been around for 15+ years, our expansion into Kroger, CVS and HEB will help us continue our mission to provide clean and high performing hair care products that are not only efficacious but also affordable."

Since the brand's launch in 2020, Hairitage has become one of the most beloved brands at Walmart. Originally available as a haircare line with only 16 SKUs, the brand expanded its Walmart presence to a full collection of haircare, body care, tools, and accessories, bringing the latest innovation in personal care to the consumers.

"I am so excited with the success of the Hairitage brand and the love we have seen from our consumers. We look forward to continuing to build upon our success at Walmart and selectively expanding the brand to our new retailers - Kroger, CVS and HEB. At Maesa, we are committed to finding new and different ways to meet unmet consumer needs, and providing increased accessibility to our brands is an integral part of it," said Piyush Jain, Maesa CEO.

Starting January 2024, the select Hairitage haircare assortment ranging in price from $8.99 to $10.49 will be accessible to families shopping for personal care products at Kroger, CVS, and HEB.

About Hairitage:

Founded in 2020 by Mindy McKnight, the #1 mom and one of the top 25 women on YouTube with over 5.6 million followers, Hairitage is an innovative haircare and body care brand offering consumers clean, high performing and efficacious formulas that address the diverse needs of today's families.  @hairitagebymindy

About Maesa:

Maesa is the world's #1 beauty incubator in mass, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful brands through design, formulation, value analysis and manufacturing. Maesa works with mass, drug, and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, Kristin Ess Hair, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Fine'ry, Mix:Bar, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, Believe Beauty, Anomaly and Hey Humans. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

