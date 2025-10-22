Hairstetics Scales Minimally Invasive Synthetic Hair Implant Treatment for Female Hair Loss

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairstetics is expanding its award-winning, patented medical procedure that enables the minimally invasive implantation of synthetic hair fibers, offering a FemTech solution for female hair loss, a condition affecting nearly 50% of women by age 80 yet often under-treated. The implants are biocompatible, available in multiple lengths, colors, and styles, and CE-certified. Hairstetics' solution is currently marketed in France and Israel, including through Clalit Aesthetics and Dr. Lehavit Akerman's chain of clinics.

The procedure delivers immediate, natural-looking aesthetic results: within 40 minutes, physicians can implant 400–1,000 hairs under local anesthesia, with minimal pain, downtime, or scarring. The treatment is repeatable, reversible, and designed to restore not only hair but also quality of life for women affected by alopecia. The Hairstetics device uses a sterile cartridge with ultra-fine needles that deliver synthetic nylon hairs anchored in the scalp with a self-expanding nitinol anchor inspired by cardiovascular stent technology, providing fixation 2.5 times stronger than natural hair.

Strategic Investment and Global Expansion

To strengthen its presence in medical hair restoration solutions in China, Cutia Therapeutics, a Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical company specializing in dermatology therapeutics, has invested €2 million to acquire a license for Hairstetics. Under the agreement, Cutia obtains exclusive rights to market Hairstetics' solution in China, initially in Hainan province, with plans to expand to Hong Kong and mainland China upon regulatory approval. According to research by Insights10, the Chinese hair loss therapeutics market was valued at around $660 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.31 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9% during this period.

Hairstetics has raised $17 million to date from Peregrine Ventures, European investors Gilles Bos and Silvia Scherer, and the Israeli Innovation Authority. The company was founded by medical device entrepreneurs Boaz Shenhav (VP Business Development) and Dvir Keren (CTO), a world-renowned nitinol stent expert with more than 50 patents. CEO Oren Ne'eman, formerly VP of Global Direct Sales at Alma Lasers International and Global Sales Director at NFM Group, leads the company.

Leadership Perspective

Oren Ne'eman, CEO of Hairstetics, said: "The agreement with Cutia Therapeutics represents a major milestone in one of our largest target markets, with the potential to benefit hundreds of millions of Chinese women experiencing hair loss. Our R&D team, led by CTO Dvir Keren, is the first in the world to adapt nitinol stent technology for the mass consumer hair restoration market."

He added: "The global medical hair restoration market is valued at $7.5 billion and expected to grow to $11.5 billion by 2030. As a leading FemTech and medical aesthetics company, we are confident that our solution will capture a significant share of this expanding market while delivering life-changing outcomes for women worldwide."

Recognition

Hairstetics has received two prestigious international awards: the IMCAS Innovation Award (2021) and the IROSH Innovation Award (2024), highlighting its leadership in both medical innovation and aesthetics.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/kPUQ3elHSKc?si=qX3nFjS3D0ozOznJ

For info on Hairstetics, please visit https://hairstetics.com/

Images can be accessed and downloaded here.

Media contact:

Amir Ben Artzi, Meirovitch PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Hairstetics