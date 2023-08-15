Hairstory Earns Prestigious Recognition on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairstory, the unconventional haircare brand that pioneered the detergent-free cleansing movement, announces its inclusion in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Hairstory's relentless commitment to innovation and sustainability by providing consumers with hair care products that prioritize the health of both the scalp and the environment. Appearing for the first time on the list, Hairstory is ranked 2778 overall, 200 in New York City, and 145 in Consumer Products.

Since its inception in 2015, Hairstory has been on a mission to challenge conventional hair care practices and pave the way for a foam-free future. Hairstory pioneered a new category in hair care with its hero product New Wash, a cream cleanser that cleans and conditions without the use of harsh detergents found in traditional shampoos. Along with its supplemental range of styling products, the brand has successfully reimagined the traditional hair care experience and transformed the hair care routines of hundreds of thousands of individuals across three continents.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have achieved remarkable revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Hairstory earned its place on the list by achieving an impressive 190% increase in revenue over the past three years, along with a significant 50% increase in its employee headcount. The company recently announced strategic additions to its leadership team, including CEO Harley Butler and CMO Dina Rosenbloom, while Co-Founder Eli Halliwell transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman to serve in an advisory role for the company's day-to-day operations and sustainability efforts. The company's recognition on this year's Inc. 5000 list is a testament to both its growth and continued commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 list," said Hairstory Founder & Chairman Eli Halliwell, the visionary behind Hairstory. "From day one, we have been passionate about creating hair care products that not only perform exceptionally but also prioritize the well-being of our customers and the environment. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the overwhelming support we have received from our loyal customers."

As Hairstory continues to redefine hair care, their mission remains clear: to create a healthier and more sustainable future for both consumers and the planet. This endeavor isn't solely fulfilled via direct-to-consumer channels; a substantial 30% of sales emanates from the extensive network of Hairstory hairdressers, comprising more than 4,300 skilled stylists. The program boasts a competitive commission rate and offers continuous education to network hairdressers, enabling them to expand their enterprises, boost sales, and educate clients about New Wash and styling products.

For more information about Hairstory and their products, please visit hairstory.com . For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Hairstory:

Launched in 2015, Hairstory is on a mission to create a foam-free future by defining a new category in hair care with its range of cream cleansers and styling products. Founded on the universal truth that detergents found in traditional shampoos are harmful and damaging to both the hair and scalp, Hairstory is reimagining hair care by bringing the scalp back into balance to promote healthy hair. The brand's core product, New Wash, cleanses and conditions without the use of harsh detergents, while the styling lineup offers safer and healthier alternatives to those widely available. Self-sustaining since its first year, Hairstory has changed the way hundreds of thousands clean their hair across three continents, while paving the way to a foam-free future.

