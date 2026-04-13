Haisco Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with AbbVie to Develop Novel Medicines for Pain

BEIJING, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, 2026, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker Code: 002653) announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global biopharmaceutical company. Under the agreement, Haisco grants AbbVie the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize novel medicines for the treatment of pain globally, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The program includes multiple compounds designed to address pain-related indications. These compounds are currently at various development stages in China, ranging from preclinical to Phase 1 clinical development.

"This collaboration is highly aligned with our international development strategy and is expected to generate sustainable value and long-term returns," said Dr. Pangke Yan, chief executive officer of Haisco. "By partnering with a global biopharmaceutical leader such as AbbVie, Haisco aims to accelerate the global development of innovative pain therapies and deliver high-quality treatment options to patients worldwide."

The collaboration strengthens Haisco's global presence and pipeline by leveraging AbbVie's development and commercialization capabilities, as well as its recognized expertise in neuroscience.

Haisco will receive an upfront payment of USD $30 million and is eligible to receive up to USD $715 million in aggregate development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments. In addition, Haisco is eligible to receive tiered royalties on future net sales.

About Haisco

As a benchmark enterprise in China's innovative pharmaceutical sector, Haisco adheres to a core strategy of "innovation-driven growth and global expansion." The company has established a diversified R&D pipeline encompassing small-molecule innovative drugs, biologics, and high-end generics. Haisco is actively advancing more than 50 R&D programs across key therapeutic areas including pain management, oncology, respiratory diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic diseases, and central nervous system disorders; notably, over 10 of these programs have entered pivotal clinical stages. The company has maintained a strong commitment to R&D, with investment exceeding 15% of revenue in each of the past three years. It has established major R&D centers in Chengdu, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley, supported by a research team with extensive global experience, forming an integrated innovation system combining in-house capabilities and external collaboration.

As early as 2015, Haisco initiated its global strategy and has since actively expanded into international markets through multiple approaches, including out-licensing transactions, co-development partnerships, and overseas mergers and acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Haisco will continue to focus on areas of unmet medical need, strengthen its capabilities in independent innovation and global collaboration, and strive to deliver high-quality, China-originated innovative medicines to patients around the world.

SOURCE Haisco