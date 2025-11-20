Haisley Unveils New Single "The Good in Me"

A Soulful Plea to Be Seen for Who We Truly Are

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Americana singer-songwriter Haisley returns with her heartfelt new single, "The Good in Me," now available on all streaming platforms. Known for her signature blend of roots, folk, country, and soul, Haisley delivers a track that is both emotionally raw and universally relatable, exploring the longing to be loved for one's light rather than judged for one's flaws.

Christian Americana Singer-Songwriter Haisley Returns With Her Heartfelt New Single, “The Good in Me,”

Built on her authentic, vulnerable storytelling, "The Good in Me" captures the ache of wanting to be understood in a relationship that feels one-sided. Through lines like "Wish you would see the good in me," Haisley reflects the universal desire to be seen for the heart behind the imperfections. With her warm vocals and faith-anchored lyrical approach, she turns conflict into compassion and heartbreak into hope.

"This song came from a place of wanting to be seen, not for what's wrong with me, but for what's right," said Haisley. "We all crave that kind of love, one that chooses grace over criticism, understanding over ego. Writing this helped me realize that sometimes, the good we're searching for in someone else starts with finding it in ourselves."

Following the success of her recent releases "Heaven Take Me Home" and "Livin Like This," "The Good in Me" continues to define Haisley as a Faithful Storyteller, an artist who brings faith, honesty, and emotional depth to every lyric. With a sound rooted in Americana authenticity and spiritual reflection, her music invites listeners to pause, feel, and heal through song.

Released on November 14, "The Good in Me" is now available on all digital platforms.

Her debut and upcoming releases will be available on ReverbNation, Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms.

Download photos for editorial use here.

For press inquiries, interviews, or early listening access, contact Kim Dresser. For booking, email: [email protected].

For more on Haisley, visit www.haisleymusic.com. Also, follow Haisley on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for exclusive content and new music releases.

About Haisley

Haisley is a Christian Americana singer-songwriter whose music blends authenticity, hope, and faith through the lens of storytelling. After 25 years inspiring others in the wellness space, she followed her lifelong calling to music, creating songs that explore redemption, resilience, and the beauty of starting over. With her warm vocals, roots-infused sound, and honest lyrics, Haisley invites listeners to believe that it's never too late to come home to yourself.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

Download Media Assets for Editorial Use

SOURCE Haisley