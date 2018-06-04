Haiti to Launch State-of-the-Art Startup Incubator for Caribbean

The state-of-the-art and comprehensive features Alpha Haiti will provide - from business plan stage to execution - is a groundbreaking offering in the region. This will be unparalleled among existing incubator models, as current offerings include coworking space and limited support services not reflective of advanced incubators in the world's leading economies. Alpha Haiti will also be set apart by its multilingual offerings - with core languages of French, English, Spanish, and Creole creating an environment that allows companies to easily penetrate regional and global markets.

"We're not waiting around and hoping that economic development will come to Haiti and to our region, instead we are creating the context that will make it happen," said President Moïse. "The next generation of entrepreneurs, big thinkers, and job creators will be given the support they need and deserve."

Alpha Haiti will benefit from collaboration with several of the region's leading corporations and entrepreneurs, as well as global institutions. These partnerships will be crucial in supporting the incubator's training services, startup development support, in providing market access for young companies, and access to seed funding.

Sectors of focus will include financial technology, renewable energy, agriculture, and administrative and facilities management.

Alpha Haiti is expected to benefit over 50,000 people by 2020.

SOURCE Office of the President of Haiti