Haitian Education Leadership Program (HELP) Receives Largest Individual Gift In Its History

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haitian Education Leadership Program—HELP— (www.uhelp.net), a non-profit headquartered in New York City with a campus located in Port au Prince Haiti providing university/college scholarships to Haitian students, announced today a $500,000 gift from a New York City couple who have been long-standing supporters of HELP. The gift will be used to support HELP's expansion of its campus in Haiti and to extend more scholarships to deserving students in Haiti.

This gift represents the largest individual donation HELP has received in its 20-year history. For many years, this couple has been involved with the development of organizations in Haiti to address poverty and strengthen the country's economy and they feel that, not only are there exceptionally gifted young people in Haiti, but also that "HELP graduates are the leaders that Haiti needs." In the last 4 years, 3 HELP students have been awarded Fulbright Scholarships.

HELP promotes social justice through merit and needs based university scholarships in Haiti where only 1% of youth are able to enroll in college. HELP's mission is to create professional and civic leaders that remain in Haiti to expand opportunities for all Haitians. Through its core program, HELP provides scholarships at Haitian universities; dormitory housing; career and academic advising; books and supplies; stipends and; thesis support to straight A students from disadvantaged backgrounds. HELP also has its own four-year curriculum in Citizenship & Leadership and English as a Second Language, in addition to a two-year curriculum in Information Technology.

To date, over 200 Haitians have earned a university degree through HELP.

The gift announcement comes after HELP's recently approved strategic plan to double the number of annual scholarships, increase its overall student body by close to 50% and expand and renovate its Haitian campus by 2024.

Haitian Education Leadership Program

64 Fulton St

New York NY 10038

646-485-8667

www.uhelp.net

Development Department

jcorday@uhelp.net

SOURCE Haitian Education Leadership Program

Related Links

http://uhelp.net

