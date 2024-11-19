Haitian History and Revolutionary Legacy in Atis Rezistans | Ghetto Biennale at UMOCA

News provided by

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

Nov 19, 2024, 11:15 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) is proud to present Atis Rezistans | Ghetto Biennale, an exhibition showcasing the vibrant and transformative art of Atis Rezistans, a collective of majority-class Haitian artists based in the Grand Rue neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. The exhibition highlights the dynamic collaborations and transcultural dialogues fostered by the Ghetto Biennale, an innovative platform that connects local Haitian artists with creatives from around the world.

Since its inception in 2009, the Ghetto Biennale has hosted over 300 international artists, challenging global art world barriers and reimagining traditional hierarchies of cultural production. Rooted in Haitian history, religion, and revolutionary legacy, the works of Atis Rezistans reflect resilience, creativity, and critical engagement with global issues. Their multidisciplinary practices span sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, poetry, and performance.

Through this exhibition, UMOCA seeks to spotlight the influence of Haitian majority-class cultures, exploring their radical lessons for the 21st century. Atis Rezistans | Ghetto Biennale interrogates the margins and centers of global art production, urging viewers to reconsider notions of power, place, and creativity in a complex, interconnected world.

Curated by André Eugène and Leah Gordon and featuring works by André Eugène, Leah Gordon, Bastian Hagedorn & Henrike Naumann, Laura Heyman, Michel Lafleur & Tom Bogaert, Herold Pierre-Louis, Evel Romain, and Claude Saintilus, this exhibition invites audiences to engage with Haiti's profound artistic and cultural contributions.

Atis Rezistans | Ghetto Biennale will be on view at UMOCA from November 22, 2024, through February 22, 2025.

SOURCE Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Ian Burnley Blends Victorian Floral Codes with Soap Opera Drama at UMOCA

Ian Burnley Blends Victorian Floral Codes with Soap Opera Drama at UMOCA

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) is pleased to present A Bee his burnished Carriage, a solo exhibition by Artist-in-Residence Ian Burnley, ...
"In Memory," an in-depth meditation on remembering as a creative act, features the work of 21 artists, including Ana Mendieta, René Magritte, William Kentridge, and Do Ho Suh

"In Memory," an in-depth meditation on remembering as a creative act, features the work of 21 artists, including Ana Mendieta, René Magritte, William Kentridge, and Do Ho Suh

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art announced today that twenty-one local, national, and international artists will be featured in the exhibition, In ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Art

Art

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics