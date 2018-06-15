Haitong International Expands its Global Reach to the United States

Last year Haitong International grew significantly in the U.S. market. In November, the company established an effective model for overseas mergers and acquisitions by buying Obagi Medical, a leading U.S. pharmaceutical and cosmetic brand. In December, Haitong International obtained additional licenses to conduct business in the U.S. with its purchase of U.S. and U.K. business from Haitong Bank, a subsidiary under Haitong Securities. Haitong International also obtained the Qualified Intermediary license from the Internal Revenue Service, which allows the company to more efficiently provide solutions to its U.S.-based clients.

The growth of services in the U.S. shows Haitong International's global breadth of expertise. Through coordinated development of its specialties within wealth management, corporate finance, asset management, institutional clients and investment, Haitong International is positioned to become an internationally competitive global financial services provider.

Lin Yong, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer for Haitong International, said, "The United States is one of the most important capital markets in the world. We are excited that Haitong International has established a strong foothold in New York so we can better serve our clients from the heart of this dynamic and international economy."

Haitong International is visiting the New York Stock Exchange today for the Puxin Limited IPO, which is the first IPO in the U.S. market for Haitong International.

Haitong International became a member of NASDAQ in February. Earlier this month, Haitong International completed its first convertible bond issuance in the U.S. for a Chinese company listed on NASDAQ. These two achievements demonstrate Haitong International's ability to be effective in U.S. stock sales trading, and its potential for growth in the US market.

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

Haitong International Securities Group Limited ("Haitong International"; Stock Code: 665.HK) is an international financial institution with established presence in Hong Kong and a rapidly expanding network across the globe. It strives to serve as a bridge linking up the Chinese and overseas capital markets. The parent company of Haitong International is Haitong Securities Co. Ltd ("Haitong Securities," Stock Code: 600837.SH; 6837.HK).

To date, Haitong International is well positioned to serve about 200,000 corporate, institutional, as well as retail and high-net worth clients worldwide. Its well-established investment banking business platform provides corporate finance, wealth management, asset management, fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC), institutional equities and a full spectrum of financial products and services. Haitong International possesses a sound risk management system that is in line with international standards. The company has been assigned a "Baa2" long-term issuer rating by Moody's and a "BBB" long-term credit rating by Standard and Poor's. Haitong International has a global financial servicing network covering the world's major capital markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, Tokyo, Mumbai and Sydney, thereby making us to be a leading boutique financial services provider in Asia-Pacific region with international competitiveness, systematic importance and brand influence.

