Haivision Adds Director with Extensive Defense and Government Experience to its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, is pleased to announce that Major General Lee K. Levy II, USAF (Ret) was appointed as a director of Haivision.

During his final assignment with the US Air Force, General Levy was Commanding General of the Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC), Air Force Materiel Command, headquartered at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He served as CEO of the Air Force's organization responsible for worldwide logistics, supply chain, sustainment, and maintenance, modification, repair, and overhaul (MMRO) of Air Force, other US military, and allied aircraft, space, and cyber systems. General Levy also directed and had global responsibility for the Air Force's supply chains, and Agile software development and sustainment responsibility for air, space, and cyber weapons systems as well as sustainment responsibility for much of the US Nuclear Deterrent Forces.

A New Orleans, Louisiana native, General Levy's military career began in 1985 when he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Louisiana State University. He also has earned a graduate certificate in systems management from the University of Southern California, and a Master of Science degree in International Relations from Troy State University. Additionally, he also earned a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College. His varied education also includes completing Harvard's John F Kennedy School of Government's Senior Executive Fellows Program and Senior Executives in National and International Security programs.

General Levy is also a member at large of the NASA Advisory Council (NAC), appointed by the NASA Administrator. The NAC is the senior external advisory body to the NASA administrator on program and policy matters related to the US space program.

"We are thrilled to welcome Major General Levy to Haivision's Board of Directors," said Mirko Wicha, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Haivision. General Levy brings extensive defense, military, and government experience to advance Haivision's growth and expansion within this important vertical. "The General's expertise and unique set of skills will bring considerable support in the execution of our growth strategy, as we continue to expand our government business globally" added Mr. Wicha.

"I am honored to join the board and excited to work with the Haivision team as it continues to expand the best-in-class video streaming and networking solutions in government and national security markets" said General Levy. He fills the vacancy on the Board of Directors created by Glenn E. Duval's retirement earlier this year. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Duval for his contribution to Haivision for more than a decade. The Board is comprised of seven directors.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.