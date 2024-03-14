Haivision Announces Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2024

Year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA continues its path of growth

MONTREAL, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced its results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2024.

This quarter's performance was noteworthy on a couple of fronts," said Mirko Wicha, Chairman and CEO of Haivision. Not only did we realize another record in terms of first quarter revenue performance, but if we factor our exit from the HoW managed services business, year-over-year organic growth rate was 6.5% - significantly better than the recent growth rate of comparable companies in the video infrastructure space."

Q1 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $34.6 million , an increase of 6.5% when normalized for the exit from the managed services business.

, an increase of 6.5% when normalized for the exit from the managed services business. Gross Margins* were 72.9%, a notable improvement from 66.6% for the same prior year period.

Total expenses were $22.9 million , a decrease of $0.8 million , from the same prior year period.

, a decrease of , from the same prior year period. Operating income was $2.3 million , a $3.3 million or 330% improvement from the same prior year period.

, a or 330% improvement from the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.2 million , a $3.1 million or 145% improvement from the same prior year period.

, a or 145% improvement from the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margins* was 14.9%, a notable improvement when compared to 6.2% for the same prior year period.

Net income was $1.3 million , a $2.7 million or 193% improvement from the same prior year period.

Key Company Highlights

Showcased Haivision Command 360 Haivision's next generation video collaboration solution, at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Conference in Barcelona .

. Successful deployment of Haivision live video contribution solutions for coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon and NOBULL Crossfit Games.

Haivision won the prestigious IBC Innovation Award 2023 in the Content Creation Category for its role as technical partner in the BBC's coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III.

Haivision's Makito X4 awarded "Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware" and "Best On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution" at the 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.

Haivision welcomed NVIDIA to the SRT Alliance, with SRT Alliance membership at over 600 members.

Announced strategic partnerships with CP Communications, Flypack, RF Wireless Systems, and Vidovation to extend Haivision mobile video transmitters rental services into North America .

. Joined the Panasonic Partner Alliance for live video production workflows with Kairos and partnered with Grabyo, a London -based live cloud production platform, bringing broadcasters a fully integrated solution for live multi-camera production.

-based live cloud production platform, bringing broadcasters a fully integrated solution for live multi-camera production. TVB Europe Magazine selected Haivision Pro 460 transmitter as "Best of Show" at IBC 2023 for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance.

TV Tech publication awards the Haivision Pro 460 its Product Innovation Award for 2023 - for technical excellence in M&E solutions.

Haivision Command 360 wins DSEI Four-Star Best in Show award for Real-time Data Sharing at DSEI 2023 show in London, England .

"We continue to be focused on improving operational efficiency and demonstrating the earning potential of the business through our improving Adjusted EBITDA margins*" said Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Operations. Total expenses held steady from last quarter resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 14.9%. We still expect to generate similar, if not better, returns for the remainder of the year as revenues continue to improve in the second half of the year."

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended January 31, 2024 was $34.6 million, a modest increase of $0.5 million, when compared to the prior year comparative period. In the same period, revenue from cloud solutions declined by $1.6 million attributed to our decision to exit the managed services business. Excluding cloud solutions, year-over-year revenue increased by 6.5%. Gross Margin* for the three months ended January 31, 2024 was 72.9% compared to 66.6% for the prior year comparable periods. Gross Margin* were positively impacted by our decision to exit the managed services business decreases in the incremental costs of components procured during the worldwide component shortage, and supply chain improvements at acquired entities. Total expenses for the three months ended January 31, 2024 was $22.9 million representing a decrease of $0.8 million from the prior year comparative period as the financial impact of our restructuring efforts have taken hold.

The result of Gross Margin* improvements and lower total expenses, operating income for the three months ended January 31, 2024 was $2.3 million an improvement of $3.3 million from the operating loss of $1.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* for the three months ended January 31, 2024, was $5.2 million representing an increase of $3.1 million or 146% from the prior year comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA Margins* for the three months ended January 31, 2024, was 14.9% compared to 6.2% in the prior year comparative period. Net income for the three months ended January 31, 2024, was $1.3 million representing an increase of $2.7 million from the prior year net loss of $1.4 million.

*Measures followed by the suffix "*" in this press release are non-IFRS measures. For the relevant definition, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below. As applicable, a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended January 31, 2024.

Conference Call Notification

Haivision will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 5:15 pm (ET). To register for the call, please use this link https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I980420. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry.

Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

Haivision's consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended January 31, 2024 (the "Q1 Financial Statements"), the management's discussion and analysis thereon and additional information relating to Haivision and its business can be found under Haivision's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The financial information presented in this release was derived from the Q1 Financial Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth opportunities and its ability to execute on its growth strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Haivision as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Haivision. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Haivision undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

Haivision's consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended January 31, 2024 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). As a compliment to results provided in accordance with IFRS, this press release makes reference to certain (i) non-IFRS financial measures, including "EBITDA", and "Adjusted EBITDA", (ii) non-IFRS ratios including "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", and (iii) supplementary financial measures including "Gross Margins" (collectively "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. For information on the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of Haivision, composition of the non-IFRS measures, a description of how Haivision uses these measures and an explanation of how these measures provide useful information to investors, refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended January 31, 2024, dated March 14, 2024, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, which is incorporated by reference into this press release. As applicable, the reconciliations for each non-IFRS measure are outlined below. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance, liquidity, cash flow and profitability.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Thousands of Canadian dollars (except per share amounts)







Three months ended January 31,

2024

2023

($)

($) Revenue 34,579

34,066 Cost of sales 9,386

11,394







Gross profit 25,193

26,672















Expenses





Sales and marketing 6,655

7,406 Operations and support 3,996

3,727 Research and development 7,028

7,487 General and administrative 4,891

4,697 Share-based payment 348

375









22,918

23,692







Operating income (loss) 2,275

(1,021) Financial expenses 299

604







Income (Loss) before income taxes 1,976

(1,625)







Income taxes





Current 839

(324) Deferred (140)

121

699)

(203)















Net Income (loss) 1,277

(1,421)







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,576)

752 Comprehensive loss (1,299)

(670)















Net income (loss) per share





Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $0.04

($0.05) Weighted average number of shares outstanding





Basic 29,029,978

28,884,924 Diluted 30,189,088

28,884,924





















Thousands of Canadian dollars

























As at













January 31,

2024

October 31,

2023













$

$

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash









13,043

8,285

Trade and other receivables









17,770

26,113

Investment tax credits receivable









2,749

2,238

Inventories









16,673

18,930

Prepaid expenses









4,504

4,043













54,739

59,609





















Property and equipment









3,853

3,900

Right-of-use assets









6,855

7,494

Intangible assets









15,554

17,668

Goodwill









44,954

46,219

Non-refundable investment tax credits receivable









5,870

5,602

Deferred income taxes









3,606

3,599













80,692

84,482













135,431

144,091

Liabilities

















Current liabilities

















Credit facility









3,650

4,685

Trade and other payables









12,011

17,534

Restructuring costs payable









68

240

Purchase price payable









202

204

Income taxes payable









1,458

659

Current portion of lease liabilities









1,648

1,688

Current portion of term loans









1,119

964

Deferred revenue









12,333

12,104













32,489

38,078





















Lease liabilities









6,185

6,738

Long term debt









1,643

2,101

Deferred revenue









3,413

3,021













43,730

49,938





















Equity

















Share capital









91,356

90,902

Retained earnings









(8,660)

(9,997)

Stock option reserve









3,629

5,295

Cumulative translation adjustment









5,376

7,953













91,701

94,153













135,431

144,091























Thousands of Canadian dollars









































Three months ended January 31,











2024

2023











($)

($) Net Income (loss)









1,277

(1,421) Income Taxes









699

(203)

















Income (loss) before income taxes









1,976

(1,625)

















Depreciation









838

778 Amortization









1,708

1,969 Financial expenses









299

604

















EBITDA(1)









4,821

1,726

















Share-based payment (LTIP)









348

376



































Adjusted EBITDA(1)









5,169

2,102

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)









14.9 %

6.2 %

_______________________ Note: (1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures."

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.