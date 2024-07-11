Haivision Announces that France Télévisions Will Provide Exclusive Coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Surfing Competition with Haivision's Private 5G Video Transmission Ecosystem

PARIS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI) today announced that France Télévisions will provide coverage of the pre- and post-competition activities of the surfing event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In partnership with Haivision, the world leader in live video contribution over any network, and Obvios, developers of software-based private 5G network solutions, France Télévisions will produce UHD exclusive content during the Olympic surfing event.

The surfing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place over four days during a 10-day window from July 27 to August 5 from Teahupo'o, Tahiti as part of an initiative to expand the Games across France. To provide engaging behind-the-scenes coverage and ensure maximum freedom of camera movement, the France Télévisions team will leverage the latest 5G broadcast transmission innovations from Haivision and Obvios. The coverage will include live content such as interviews with the athletes in the Olympic Village and live shots from a boat-based camera.

In Teahupo'o, France Télévisions' field production team will deploy the ultra-low latency Haivision Pro460 mobile video transmitters to capture and transmit live contribution streams of pre- and post-event content. The transmitter feeds will be sent over the Obvios private 5G Dome network to Haivision StreamHub receivers located at the postproduction center at Teahupo'o beach. Fully produced content will be transported to France Télévisions' broadcast production center in Paris for broadcast across its networks using Haivision StreamHub's IP gateway capabilities.

The Haivision Pro is a groundbreaking and versatile mobile video transmitter ideal for live video contribution of sports, events, and news over cellular networks, including private 5G networks like the Obvios Dome solutions which provide ultra-reliable, low latency, high-bandwidth, mobile, and secure connectivity for multimedia communications, voice, and data services.

Thierry Jacob, Director of Overseas Resources and Development, France Télévisions said:

"Utilizing the latest technology including a private 5G cellular network from Obvios and the cellular contribution solutions from Haivision will enable us to provide viewers with unprecedented UHD coverage of the athletes before and after the surfing competition during the Olympic Games. The technology powering the work in Tahiti will revolutionize the way France Télévisions Overseas production teams work and will bring viewers closer to the competitions and the athletes than ever before."

Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer, Haivision added:

"Haivision is extremely proud to partner with France Télévisions for coverage of the surfing event and its athletes during the Paris 2024 Games. This collaboration showcases innovation combining the Haivision Pro and StreamHub receiver, along with the power of private 5G connectivity from Obvios. Together, we're setting a new standard for how large-scale events are covered and presented to the audience."

Nicolas Dallery, Vice-President Marketing & Sales, Obvios commented:

"Our private 5G network solution is robust and maintains a perfect signal on the move. It eliminates the problems of coverage and saturation of public networks. Thanks to Haivision's mobile video transmitter solutions, the Obvios private 5G Dome network also enables France Télévisions to produce live broadcasts with unrivaled video quality."

As an official broadcaster of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, France Télévisions will be offering coverage from July 26 to August 11 with programming on France 2, France 3, Les 1ère, France 4, and for the first time ever, a digital channel completely dedicated to the event available on France.tv.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision invented the award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.