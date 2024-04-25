HAIVISION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 44.67% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the seven nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of the Company with the following results:

Director Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Miroslav Wicha 9,906,410 99.93 % 7,303 0.07 % Harvey Bienenstock 9,769,433 98.54 % 144,280 1.46 % Robin M. Rush 9,754,467 98.39 % 159,246 1.61 % Neil Hindle 9,770,908 98.56 % 142,805 1.44 % Julie Tremblay 9,907,340 99.94 % 6,373 0.06 % Sidney Horn 9,803,341 98.89 % 110,372 1.11 % Lee K. Levy II 9,668,828 97.53 % 244,885 2.47 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were reappointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with 12,922,214 (99.86%) votes cast in favour and 18,533 (0.14%) votes withheld.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.