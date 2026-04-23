HAIVISION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTRÉAL, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 45.97 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the six nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of the Company with the following results:

Director Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Miroslav Wicha 11,110,245 99.26 % 82,583 0.74 % Harvey Bienenstock 11,155,137 99.66 % 37,691 0.34 % Robin M. Rush 11,121,855 99.37 % 70,973 0.63 % Neil Hindle 10,794,005 96.44 % 398,823 3.56 % Julie Tremblay 10,941,969 97.76 % 250,859 2.24 % Lee K. Levy II 9,084,418 81.16 % 2,108,410 18.84 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were reappointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with 12,492,582 (98.84%) votes cast in favour and 146,406 (1.16%) votes withheld.

3. Approval of the Unallocated Awards under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's unallocated awards were approved with 8,710,347 (77.82%) votes cast in favour and 2,482,481 (22.18%) votes cast against.

4. Reapproval of Company's Shareholder Rights Plan

The Company's shareholder rights plan was approved with 10,572,490 (94.46%) votes cast in favour and 620,338 (5.54%) votes cast against.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.