Haivision Introduces Edge-to-Edge Video Network Management with the Haivision Hub Cloud Platform

Broadcasters gain complete control of video routes over any network with direct management of Haivision edge appliances, including the award-winning Makito X encoders and decoders

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced major new features to Haivision Hub, the company's cloud-based software-as-a-service for broadcast video appliance management and live stream routing.

Through a single web browser window, Haivision Hub users can now configure, monitor, and control all their Haivision edge devices including Makito X and X4 video encoders, video decoders, and Haivision SRT Gateways no matter where they are located. This integrated edge-to-edge device management capability dramatically simplifies low latency video routing for broadcast contribution and live production.

New with Haivision Hub, users can now quickly and easily create live video streams between their edge devices over any network, even the public internet. Operators benefit from single-pane-of-glass management for click and drag video connectivity over the internet, LAN deployments, private networks, or the cloud when using Haivision Hub's cloud-native low-latency networking and processing capabilities.

Haivision Hub users can also take advantage of three cloud-native processing engines. Two real-time transcoding engines are available: one for stream optimization and downstream compatibility, and another for routing adaptive bitrate (ABR) cascades directly to content delivery networks (CDN) for broadscale audience delivery. A new audio processing engine enables real-time mixing and mapping of audio streams, especially useful for the distribution of live sporting events where each regional destination shares the main event audio stream, but with local language commentary.

"We've been using Haivision Hub since its initial launch to direct global video workflows for our clients," said Robert Buisman, CEO and Founder of NOMOBO. "It allows us to know exactly what is going on along a video stream, from point to A to point B, and now with the new appliance management feature we can remotely configure and control our Makito video encoders when they are sent out to the field."

"Our latest update to Haivision Hub brings a host of highly anticipated and exciting new features for our cloud and broadcast customers," said Ghislain Collette, VP of product management, Haivision. "The ability to configure and control all your Makitos, no matter where they are, and to stream live video over any type of network is enabling broadcasters to produce high-quality video events anywhere on-premise or in the cloud, using live content from anywhere."

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.