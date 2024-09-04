Haivision Joins Consortium with Airbus Defense and Space to Develop New Technologies for Rapid, Secure, and Reliable Communications

As part of the Air!5G project, Haivision will develop 5G transmitters that provide connectivity in mission-

critical situations where normal communications lines are disrupted or unavailable

RENNES, France, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced its participation in a multi-year, multi-company consortium led by Airbus Defense and Space. This consortium is building land- and sea-based tactical 5G communication systems that support mission-critical operations during emergencies when network infrastructure is compromised or absent.

As a central component of the newly approved Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), which focuses on advanced microelectronics and communication technologies, the Airbus Consortium's Air!5G project unites top technology providers who operate in France to create a solution tailored to two primary applications: 5G Land Communications and 5G Naval Communications.

The Air!5G project aims to develop a deployable 5G private network, for fixed deployments in a command center on land or in a naval flagship on water, providing 5G network access to supporting teams or fleets over a wide radius. Teams in the field such as first responders, military units, or naval assets can connect to the network and send/receive voice, video and data. Dedicated network slicing is available for the team, ensuring priority performance and security. The project is built on a five-year timeline to achieve volume deployments of the solution.

Central to this initiative, Haivision will engineer a new series of 5G transmitters and external antennas designed for deployment on mobile vehicles. These transmitters will facilitate the sending of secure data – including audio and video streams as well as bi-directional data for information and remote control – over a dedicated 5G network. Haivision was selected as the sole technology provider tasked with developing the wireless video/audio streaming technology at the heart of the project.

Drawing on Haivision's extensive expertise in low-latency ruggedized encoding and wireless transmission and leveraging state-of-the art 5G modems with mmWave and MIMO technology, the new transmitters will offer faster connections with greater reliability and substantially increased bandwidth compared to current solutions. Furthermore, Haivision will develop enhanced 5G antenna modules that boost transmission capabilities while bolstering communication robustness under adverse network conditions.

"As a company who, for over 20 years, has dedicated its efforts to pioneering innovations in secure, low latency video transport, Haivision is delighted to have been selected as part of this vital pan-European project," said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer of Haivision. "It is in moments such as this, when great industry players come together under the leadership of a visionary organization, that truly unique platforms can redefine how we react in mission-critical situations to make our world a safer place."

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision invented the award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

