Haivision Partners with Grass Valley to Enable Live Low Latency Cloud Media Production

Partnership helps broadcasters to quickly adopt flexible cloud production workflows with synchronized broadcast contribution feeds from any location

MONTREAL, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, and Grass Valley have announced a partnership that provides media producers with an innovative solution for contributing high-quality, low latency, and synchronized multi-camera SRT video streams into the GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform), the cloud-based technology platform that underlies the GV Media Universe Alliance.

To provide customers with a single commercial contact, Grass Valley will resell and integrate Haivision products, including Makito X4 video encoders and decoders and the Haivision Hub video networking service. The award-winning Makito X4 Encoder enables synchronous multi-stream live video contribution to the GV AMPP cloud production platform, while Haivision Hub supports remote management of contribution encoders and video routing over private IP networks, the internet, and the cloud to GV AMPP.

The best-in-class combination of Haivision and Grass Valley technology is a complete solution for broadcast contribution, cloud-based live production, and real-time viewing of video feeds. As more media and entertainment companies turn their attention to harnessing the benefits of cloud and remote production, they can now leverage Haivision's renowned ultra-low latency and high-quality video encoding for SRT stream contribution into the GV AMPP production platform.

The Makito X4 Encoder supports 4K UHD and quad-HD inputs as a portable appliance for field deployment or as a blade within a high density 4RU rackmount chassis supporting up to 84 HD or 21 4K inputs. The Makito X4 Encoder also supports 10-bit 4:2:2 video, HDR and SMPTE 2110 inputs for all IP contribution. Furthermore, Haivision's ultra-low latency Makito X4 Decoder enables broadcast operators to interact dynamically with cloud resources without sacrificing system responsiveness.

"The GV Media Universe is intended to bring existing and new technologies together in ways that generate new opportunities for our customers. Haivision video encoding technology offers the ultimate combination of low latency and stream synchronization required for high-quality cloud live production," said Costa Nikols, Vice President Global Sales Enablement & Training, Grass Valley. "Collaborating with Haivision as a member of the GV Media Universe Alliance helps create a digitally connected community that combines on-premise, hybrid, and public cloud technologies. This allows new options for producing content in live production environments, from wherever our customers are working."

"Haivision's broadcast contribution solutions are a perfect fit for cloud production and are trusted by broadcasters for their reliability, ultra-low latency, and pristine quality," added Peter Maag, CSO and EVP Strategic Partnerships. "We are delighted to support Grass Valley in this exciting high growth opportunity for agile live production."

Haivision is a member of the GV Media Universe Alliance, Grass Valley's ecosystem combining technology and commercial solutions to power the digital transformation of media and entertainment organizations. To discover more about how the combined Grass Valley and Haivision solution enables live cloud production, attendees can visit Haivision at the Grass Valley booth (C2107) at NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from April 23 to 27.

About Grass Valley

We love live! Grass Valley is the leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment market. We work with 90% of the world's major media brands, powering their media centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsrooms, and sports streaming platforms. As the number one trusted partner in media technology, we enable content owners and service providers to create and deliver compelling live experiences in the most efficient way.

Whether it's IP-native cameras or state-of-the-art cloud production platforms, we're at the forefront of groundbreaking live media innovation. We continue to pioneer market-leading advances based on cloud and software efficiency to transform live content for the streaming era today and in the future. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for over 60 years. grassvalley.com .

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.