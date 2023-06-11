Hajj Ministry: Digital Transformation and Safe Cyber Environment

News provided by

Ministry of Hajj

11 Jun, 2023, 09:05 ET

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation has become an integral part of Saudis' lives, especially that Saudi Arabia ranks first in the index of UN ESCWA for e-government services, as well as ranking 11th among G20. Hence, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah provides more than 121 e-services for more than 30 million people inside Saudi Arabia, besides millions performing Hajj and Umrah from different countries. The Ministry guarantees cyber security to protect the pilgrims' data and information against different attacks.

Continue Reading
Part of "The Annual Creative Makers Forum 2023", in the presence of Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah (PRNewsfoto/Ministry of Hajj)
Part of "The Annual Creative Makers Forum 2023", in the presence of Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah (PRNewsfoto/Ministry of Hajj)

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah managed to issue more than 50 million Umrah permissions, besides serving 30 million beneficiaries during 2023, which meet the developing modern needs.

According to WASEDA Japanese index, this data shows a great leap by Saudi Arabia, especially the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which ranks 8th among 217 government entities in the Saudi 10th Digital Transformation Measurement Index for 2022.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed, during the "Creative Makers Forum" launched on June 4th, that the Ministry is considering to provide e-payment services in order to link the e-systems in the pilgrims' countries of origin with these in Saudi Arabia.

The hardest task, while providing e-services, lies in finding a safe cyber environment for the pilgrims' data, which Saudi Arabia ensures via the efforts of National Cyber-Security Authority, which carried out a cyber-security exercise for Hajj season 2023, on May 28th. The exercise included a simulation for dealing with different kinds of cyber-attacks, while applying response mechanism to urgent cyber incidents, starting with readiness, discovery and analysis, and ending with containment, recovery and post-incident procedures.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098371/Ministry_of_Hajj.jpg

SOURCE Ministry of Hajj

Also from this source

World's Sky During Hajj: Planes Compasses Point Towards Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Modern means of transportation for easier Hajj

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.