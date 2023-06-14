Hajj service provider Tawafa companies to make unprecedented leaps in 2023

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tawafa companies are witnessing this year a paradigm shift, especially during Hajj season. The nine main companies are expecting to receive this year more than 1.3 million pilgrims. Hence, the companies will have to exalt their performance and upgrade their services to keep it with contemporary requirements as well as the Kingdom's 'Vision 2030' in order to preserve their growing business. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Coordinating Council of Arbab al-Tawaif Establishments developed a strategic plan to attain definite success during Hajj season 2023.

Part of the camps at Mina, commonly known as World's Biggest City of Tents accommodating more than 2.6 million pilgrims

The plan includes training 160 Saudi youth, to manage the implementation of 'Central Tawaf Program', on the ground. The program provides pilgrims with a set of services, such as receiving them, accompanying them during Tawaf of arrival, besides raising their awareness.

Pilgrims will also wear smart bracelets that support e-scanning, storing their personal information to monitor and help them while performing the holy rituals.

A total of 600 group leaders in Tawafa companies acquired training and qualifying courses in the pilgrims' countries of origins before arriving Saudi Arabia. The training program targeted this year four countries: Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey and Nigeria.

These endeavors have already paid off; since the beginning of June and until now, Tawafa companies successfully managed to transport more than 300 thousand pilgrims from King Abdul Aziz International Airport and Jeddah Islamic Port, as well as more than 500 thousand pilgrims from Medina, via 15 thousand buses. Additionally, more than 376 pilgrims completed Tawaf of arrival up till now.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah stressed that all these efforts are part of 'Pilgrim Experience Program' initiative which seeks to facilitate issuing visas, to increase the numbers of flights, and to improve the services at airports and the Two Holy Mosques.

SOURCE Ministry of Hajj