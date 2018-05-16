Hakeem Jeffries Delivers Rousing Speech at The Brooklyn Hospital Center's 4th Annual Community, Corporate and Legislative Luncheon

Rep. Jeffries was presented with the President's Award by Gary G. Terrinoni, TBHC President and CEO, who thanked the Congressman for his friendship to the hospital. As TBHC navigates a landscape that is dominated by big healthcare systems that are often removed from the small communities they serve, Mr. Terrinoni noted that TBHC recently earned the highest patient safety grade in Brooklyn and the second highest in all of New York City, from the Leapfrog Group. Mr. Terrinoni said the achievement proved that a hospital can be "a safety net hospital and still focus on the right things."

Upon receiving the award, Rep Jeffries said that he would show the award to his mother since he was born at TBHC. "I'll tell her thank you for taking me to Brooklyn Hospital and look what has occurred!" he said.

Other community leaders honored at the event, which took place at the Brooklyn Law School, included: Officer Christopher Kinney and Detective Andrene Seargeant, both from the 88th Precinct, for the Good Neighbor Award; National Grid for the Corporate Service Award; Amanda DeGeneste Archer, Founder of the Sonny Archer Law Enforcement Foundation, for the Community Service Award; Andrew Hoan, departing CEO, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, for the Good Citizen Award; and Drew Gabriel, Governor Andrew Cuomo's Brooklyn regional representative, for the President's Award.

The annual event brings elected officials and community and corporate leaders together with hospital leaders to forge bonds that allow all parties to continue Keeping Brooklyn Healthy.

ABOUT THE BROOKLYN HOSPITAL CENTER

Since 1845, The Brooklyn Hospital Center has provided outstanding health services, education and research to its Brooklyn community. TBHC's focus is ensuring optimal patient care through staff expertise and the use of advanced technology, and innovative medical and surgical treatments. Located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, TBHC is a clinical affiliate of The Mount Sinai Hospital and an academic affiliate of The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. As Brooklyn's first hospital, TBHC is proud to be a part of an incredibly diverse borough and is committed to Keeping Brooklyn Healthy. For more information, visit www.tbh.org or call 718.250.8000.

Contact: Kim C. Flodin | (917) 846-0229 | kflodin@tbh.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hakeem-jeffries-delivers-rousing-speech-at-the-brooklyn-hospital-centers-4th-annual-community-corporate-and-legislative-luncheon-300649578.html

SOURCE The Brooklyn Hospital Center

Related Links

http://www.tbh.org

