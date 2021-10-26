Hake's Nov. 2-3 Auction Led by Capt. America Hero Prop Shield Screen-Used by Chris Evans in 'Avengers: Endgame'

YORK, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Between the red-hot state of the vintage collectibles market and an influx of new, investment-minded collectors coming into the hobby, new records are likely to be set at Hake's November 2-3 auction. The company's June auction made headlines when a Pokémon Shadowless Holographic uncut proof sheet sold for an unheard-of world auction-record price of $234,171. Excitement is running high over the November auction's signature piece: a "hero-prop" shield Chris Evans used in his starring role as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America 'hero-prop' shield created by Marvel Studios senior prop master Russell Bobbitt and used by Chris Evans for close-up shots in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. One of the most important Marvel film props ever to come to auction. Near-pristine condition. Open estimate with an opening bid of $20,000 L to R: 'Tales of Terror' Annual #3, 1953, CGC 9.6 NM+, includes the best of EC Comics' stories since 1952; Marvel 'Amazing Fantasy' #15 featuring first appearance of Spider-Man, August 1962, signed by Stan Lee on front cover in black felt-tip pen, CGC 2.0 Good. Each is estimated at $20,000-$35,000

Between 30 and 40 shields were produced for long shots and action sequences in Endgame, but the example offered by Hake's – created by Marvel Studios senior prop master Russell Bobbitt – was used by Evans during all-important close-up shots.

It shows great detail and was handled with special care on-set so it could be used in multiple scenes. In contrast, many prop shields lasted for maybe one or two scenes before sustaining damage from stunt work. The shield was previously gifted to an LA nonprofit by Marvel Studios Executive Vice President Victoria Alonso for a fundraising raffle. It is in near-pristine condition and has an open auction estimate.

Nearly 400 CGC-certified comic books will be sold, including at least one copy of nearly every key Marvel Silver and Bronze Age issue. A prized September 1963 X-Men #1 with the origin and first appearance of the X-Men is CGC-graded 6.5 Fine+ and estimated at $35,000-$50,000; while Marvel's August 1962 Amazing Fantasy #15 featuring Spider-Man's debut, with Stan Lee's clear, bold signature in black felt-tip pen on the front cover's "sweet spot," has a $20,000-$35,000 estimate.

The comic and illustration art section boasts more than 200 one-of-a-kind pieces by influential artists. Of the five published paintings by fantasy artist Boris Vallejo, four are covers. Vallejo's alluring female cyborg cover art for the April 1984 issue of Heavy Metal magazine is artist-signed/dated, and has a $20,000-$35,000 estimate. The November sale also features Charles Schulz's original four-panel pen-and-ink Peanuts daily strip art from June 19, 1964. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000.

With the ongoing frenzy surrounding Pokémon, a strong result is expected for an uncut 1999 Pokémon Unlimited Base Set holographic proof sheet. This early production with 100 cards could land in the $50,000-$75,000 range. Also notable is a 1999 Pokémon Base Set Charizard 4/102 first-edition holographic card in CGC 9 Mint condition. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

From the Star Wars universe comes an unpunched Star Wars 12 Back-A blister card from Kenner's 1978 Star Wars toy line. The 3.75-inch-tall action figure of Luke Skywalker with a double-telescoping lightsaber is AFA-graded 80 NM (archival case) and is one of few carded examples known. Estimate: $35,000-$50,000

The 500+ lots of political memorabilia include a 1864 cotton portrait bandanna with the image of candidate Abraham Lincoln, $10,000-$20,000; and the draft of the Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" with pencil corrections. The 14-page document was drafted on April 16, 1963 during Dr King's incarceration at the Birmingham City Jail following a peaceful demonstration. Opening bid: $10,000.

The legendary Black Ball Pedigree Collection was the source of the only known cabinet photo of the 1894 Findlay (Ohio) baseball team, whose lineup included African American ballplayers Bud Fowler and Grant "Home Run" Johnson. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000.

View the catalog and bid online at www.hakes.com. Questions: 866-404-9800, 717-434-1600; [email protected].

Media Contact:

Alex Winter

717-434-1600

[email protected]

SOURCE Hake's Auctions

Related Links

http://www.hakes.com

